West Jefferson man shot in argument

A West Jefferson man was injured in a shooting incident following a disagreement Sunday evening in Laurel Springs.

According to the Wilkes Journal Patriot newspaper, Michael Dennis Miller, 44, of 5887 Highway 16, Jefferson, was arrested for allegedly shooting Derek Allan Osborne, 41, of West Jefferson.

The newspaper didn’t have details of Osborne’s condition, but said Wilkes County authorities said he is expected to recover. The shooting took place at 410 Jobs Road in Laurel Springs, which is a border community that contains residences in Wilkes, Alleghany and Ashe counties.

Miller was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.