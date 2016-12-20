Ashe County Wreck Report Dec. 13-20

ASHE COUNTY — The following accidents that occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 were reported by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and are considered public record.

Dec. 13

A two-car accident on U.S. 221 occurred when Billy Joe Lewis, of 7960 N.C. 16 N., Crumpler, turned left in front of a 2009 Nissan that was driven by John Lee Church, of 2802 Old Bridle Creek Drive, Independence, Va. Lewis was charged with failure to yield. Church’s car sustained $6,000 in damages. Lewis’ Chevrolet sustained $2,000 in damages.

Dec. 14

Robert Clinton Miller, of 420 White Tail Trail, West Jefferson, was traveling north on N.C. 163 when his 2005 Toyota struck ice on the roadway causing him to lose control. Miller then traveled off the roadway to the right and into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a power pole and then overturned. His truck came to rest on its side facing east on the right side of the roadway. No citations were issued.

Charles Allen Mullis, of 3686 Idlewild Road, West Jefferson, was traveling north on R.P. 1003 when he struck ice and lost control of his vehicle. The car traveled left of center and ran off the roadway to the left. The 2002 Chevrolet then struck a telephone pole and utility box. Following the collision the vehicle came to rest facing north off the left side of the roadway. His truck sustained $3,000 in damages.

Dec. 16

Joseph Paul Meyer, of 1832 N.C. 16, Apt. 5 N, Crumpler, was traveling south on N.C. 16, when he was struck in the rear by Mack Dallas Johnson, of 400 Locust St., Apt. 28, West Jefferson. Johnson said he was blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle. Johnson was cited for failure to reduce speed.

Dec. 17

A two-car accident was reported on U.S. 221 after Jennifer Key Walton, of 276 Bob McNeill Road, West Jefferson, failed to yield and pulled into the path of an oncoming 2002 GMC driven by Skye Montana Sullivan, of 166 Oak Grove Circle, Jefferson. Walton was charged with unsafe movement and not having insurance. Sullivan’s GMC sustained $8,500 in damages while Walton’s Ford was estimated to have incurred $6,500 in damages.

Helen Mayfield McCorkle, of 910 Roaring Fork Road, Creston, was traveling west on N.C. 88 and crossed a bridge that was ice covered. The vehicle slid out of control across the center-line and off the left side of the roadway striking a ditch. McCorkle’s Lexus sustained $4,500 in damages. No citations were issued.

Timothy Dewey Mahala, of 954 Rock Creek Roa, Creston, was making a right turn onto N.C. 88 when his 2011 Ford began to slide across an ice covered bridge causing him to strike the bridge’s railing at a slow rate of speed. No charges were issued.

Dec. 18

A two-car accident occurred on U.S. 221 when Terek Steven Ashley, of 226 Ashley Farm Trail, Jefferson, traveled left of center, striking a 2016 Toyota that was driven by Tammy Holman Edwards, of 170 Edgewood Drive, West Jefferson. Ashley was charged with driving left of center and driving after consuming alcohol while being less than 21 years of age.

Dec. 19

An animal collision was reported when Brian Keith Pruitt, of 270 Frank Dillard Road, West Jefferson, struck a dog on U.S. 221.

(File photo) http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crash-1-.jpg (File photo)