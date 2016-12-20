New River Conservancy protects additional land along the South Fork

WEST JEFFERSON-New River Conservancy and New River State Park announce the purchase and permanent protection of 22- acres of land along the South Fork New River.

The Lipe Property, purchased on Tuesday Dec 6th , joins a 2013 acquisition known as the Perry Property and the 2004 New River Heights Property assembling a continuous 226-acre tract of New River State Park protected riverfront. The Lipe Property is the vital link between the two previous New River Heights Property and Perry Property acquisitions.

After 2 ½ years of work, New River Conservancy closed on the 110-acre New River Heights property along the National Scenic River section of the South Fork in August 2004. Not only biologically significant, this property protects almost 4,000 feet of riverfront as part of the South Fork’s scenic viewshed.

Funding for this project was made available from the NC Ecosystem Enhancement Program.

Tim and Tony Church, brothers and previous owners of the Perry Property, have a unique story to tell. The Churches inherited the property from their late uncle and aunt, Troy and Vergie Church Perry. Tim and Tony talked of how each summer their aunt and uncle would load up the pop-up camper and drive, camp and hike in national parks and natural places.

“Troy and Vergie would be pleased to know that they were adding their land to the New River State Park”, said the brothers at the time of the sale.

New River Conservancy acknowledges partners who helped make this protection of this property possible: Fred and Alice Stanback of Salisbury and The Conservation Fund’s Land Conservation Loan Program. The NC Division of Parks and Recreation, which identified the Lipe property as a priority for New River State Park acquisition, owns over 2,200 acres stretched along a 26-mile section of river, offering river enthusiasts multiple canoe launches, campgrounds, hiking trails, and preserved scenic open space.

New River Conservancy has played a role in creating the New River State Park and has helped add more than 1000 acres in park lands. The Conservancy is currently working to acquire another approximate 550 acres for New River State Park.

“We are proud of our 40-year shared history with New River State Park beginning with the 1976 federal designation of 26.5 miles of rivers as a wild and scenic and are committed to continuing to seek opportunities to add additional land to this State Park,” said George Santucci, President of New River Conservancy.

“New River Conservancy has been the state park’s key partner in protecting the New River. It is because of partnerships like this that has allowed us to acquire significant lands along the New River and offer recreational opportunities that host over 250,000 visitors annually,” added Joe Shimel, New River State Park Superintendent.

New River Conservancy is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization working in NC, VA WV to protect the waters, woodlands and wildlife of the New River Watershed. During its 40-year history, New River Conservancy has protected nearly 9,000 acres throughout the watershed, restored almost 100 miles of river buffer and stream banks, successfully defended the river against threats from power plants, prisons and other poor development efforts, trained almost 100 citizen water quality monitors under programs certified in NC, VA and WV and recruited more than 6,000 volunteers to remove 364.175 pounds of trash, including 10,788 tires.

(Photo submitted) http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NewRiverConservancy.jpg (Photo submitted)