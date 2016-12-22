Ministry, local businesses brighten holidays for area seniors

WEST JEFFERSON-Broken Chains Ministry members teamed up with area businesses and a local church to bring smiles to the faces of local seniors for the 2nd Annual Christmas Kindness Project.

The first part of the project focused on recipients of food through the Mobile Meals program. Christmas bags were filled with a variety of items, including apples, oranges, calendars, notepads, chap stick, candy, tissues, combs, newspapers, informational booklets and a flyer. A handmade craft by Lucy Carrion was also included in each bag.

BCM members delivered the 70 bags to the Ashe County Senior Center last week. ACSC director Glenda Luther and nutrition director Brenda Phillips helped unload the bags and prepare them for delivery by the Mobile Meals drivers.

“We were excited to do the project again this year,” said Ruben Samudio of Broken Chains Ministry. “It’s a blessing to help others and let them know someone is thinking of them during the holidays. We couldn’t have done it without the support of area businesses and ministry members. We’re appreciative to all the sponsors and those who teamed up for the project.”

The second part of the project involved preparing 60 hygiene bags for residents at Forest Ridge Assisted Living.

These bags included shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, tissues and chap stick. Residents were presented with the bags on Saturday during the ministry’s monthly visit at Forest Ridge.

In addition to the goodie bags, BCM also provided entertainment for Forest Ridge residents. Tim Absher played guitar and sang with his daughter, Lydia Absher, and friend, Anthony Sagginario.

Items included in each of the 130 bags were provided by sponsors, including Greg Testerman and New River Custom Builders, Boone Family Funeral Home, Forest Ridge Assisted Living, Blue Ridge Energy, Broken Chains Ministry, Ashe County Mountain Dawgs, Valley Home Baptist Church, the Jefferson Post, Rock the Youth, Rite Aid and Dr. Timothy Rector and staff.

“We hope to do the project again next year,” Samudio said. “Not only do we get to reach out to area residents, but it has been one of the best ways to celebrate the true reason for the season.

For more information about the project or to get involved next year, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call (336) 620-2815.

(Photo submitted) Ruben Samudio, at right, of Broken Chains Ministry, delivers goodie bags to Ashe County Senior Center Director Glenda Luther, at left, and Brenda Phillips, ACSC nutrition director. The goodie bags will be delivered to 70 Mobile Meals recipients. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Christmas-Kindness-Project-PR-pic.jpg (Photo submitted) Ruben Samudio, at right, of Broken Chains Ministry, delivers goodie bags to Ashe County Senior Center Director Glenda Luther, at left, and Brenda Phillips, ACSC nutrition director. The goodie bags will be delivered to 70 Mobile Meals recipients. (Photo submitted) Broken Chains Ministry members and friends visit Forest Ridge Assisted Living and present 60 goodie bags for residents. Pictured are, from left, Tim Absher, Steven Dennis, Anthony Sagginario, Brad Greene, Jessica Greene, Ruben Samudio, Heather Samudio and Otis Watson. Seated are, from left, Lydia Absher and Sonja Watson. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Christmas-Kindness-Project-group-pic.jpg (Photo submitted) Broken Chains Ministry members and friends visit Forest Ridge Assisted Living and present 60 goodie bags for residents. Pictured are, from left, Tim Absher, Steven Dennis, Anthony Sagginario, Brad Greene, Jessica Greene, Ruben Samudio, Heather Samudio and Otis Watson. Seated are, from left, Lydia Absher and Sonja Watson.