Santa visits Westwood Elementary

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Santa Claus visits with GiGi Roark at Westwood Elementary School on Dec. 20.

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) James Hendrix, as Santa Claus, dropped by Westwood Elementary School

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Westwood Elementary School first graders claw through a bag of Christmas goodies on Dec. 20.

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) James Hendrix, as Santa Claus, visits Shannon Coldiron’s first grade classroom at Westwood Elementary on Dec. 20.

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Some students in Shannon Coldiron and Angie Miller’s first grade classes were a little shy when asking what they wanted for Christmas this year.