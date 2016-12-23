JEFFERSON-Who will serve the will of the people until the 2018 election?

Following Election Day, it appeared the waters of a turbulent year in politics had finally began to calm. A changing of the guard in the office of the president, U.S. Congress and local offices was confirmed as a hand-off of power was beginning to take shape in board rooms across the nation.

One of the offices in Ashe County not up for grabs in the 2016 election was the office of the sheriff.

Sheriff James Williams has held that post since 2006 and his term was not set to expire until 2018. Williams surprised the board of commissioners in November with his sudden retirement from the office. With the news of his pending departure, Williams announced a succession plan that included the ascension of Chief Deputy Bucky Absher to the sheriff’s seat.

As with tradition and by the way of a long-standing state statute, it appeared Absher’s promotion was set in stone, however, two challengers quickly emerged to challenge Williams’ assertion that his right-hand man is best suited for the job.

Former deputy Terry Buchanan and Mark Massey have both expressed interest in the job.

Since an election is not possible in this scenario, it is up to the board of commissioners to appoint a new sheriff.

N.C.G.S 162-5 addresses this situation directly.

“If any vacancy occurs in the office of sheriff, the coroner of the county shall execute all process directed to the sheriff until the first meeting of the county commissioners next succeeding such vacancy, when the board shall elect a sheriff to supply the vacancy for the residue of the term, who shall possess the same qualifications, enter to the same bond, and be subject to removal, as the sheriff regularly elected. If the board should fail to fill such vacancy, the coroner shall continue to discharge the duties of the sheriff until it shall be filled. In those counties where the office of the coroner has been abolished, the chief deputy shall perform all the duties of the sheriff until the county commissioners appoint some person to fill the unexpired term.”

Essentially, if the county commissioners should chose to do nothing, Williams’ succession plan that places Absher in his office will win by default, as the statute reads.

Longtime law enforcement officer Jimmy Hendrix believes the will of the people should be adhered to until a new election can take place. Ultimately, he believes commissioners should abide by G.S. 162-5 in allowing Absher to take over the duties of the sheriff’s office until the next election.

While he may not have a “dog in the fight,” Hendrix is eyeing a run at sheriff in 2018. He said he has not thrown his hat in the ring for the job this time because he wants to serve the office with the will and full confidence of the people through the election process.

“I think the people should have the mandate of who their sheriff should be,” said Hendrix. “He was elected sheriff two years ago and the majority of the people voted for him. When I run in 2018, I want the mandate of the people behind me. I think the sheriff should be elected by the people. According to statute, the commissioners can appoint someone or fail to do nothing and the chief deputy would continue as acting as the sheriff.”

Hendrix added that whoever takes over the position of sheriff has “big shoes to fill.

“Now is not the time for change,” said Hendrix. “Until the time comes, we should stick with the status quo.The commissioners do not have the power to call for a special election. I wouldn’t feel comfortable becoming sheriff until I have the will of the people.”

Absher is scheduled to take over the office of sheriff at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1. Commissioners will either confirm his ascension to the office or appoint a new sheriff at an upcoming January commissioners’ meeting.

Reach Jesse Campbell at 336-846-7164.

Hendrix http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_hen-2.jpg Hendrix

Hendrix says commissioners should abide by statute in sheriff search