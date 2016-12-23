Letters to Santa Claus

WEST JEFFERSON-With Christmas just days away, The Jefferson Post has once again turned to some of our youngest readers to see what they really want Santa Claus to know this holiday season.

With the help of teachers and staff at each of the county’s three elementary schools, young first and second grade writers penned “Letters to Santa,” earlier in December, that are now being published in print and online.

Some students just wanted to chat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, while others were more concerned with the status of Rudolph and Santa’s other reindeer. Most, however, did their best to make Saint Nick understand just how well behaved they’d been this year and to ask for that special toy (or toys), they hope to find under their tree come Christmas morning.

Each letter is published exactly as it was received from Blue Ridge, Mountain View and Westwood Elementary Schools. We hope you enjoy reading them as much as we did.

Blue Ridge

First Grade

Dear Santa,

I love you! One thing I need is rain. One thing I want is a crane. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

You are so nice to bring me toys. One thing I need is food. One thing I want is a nerf gun. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Devin

Dear Santa,

I love you! One thing I need is rain. One thing I want is a proactor. I will you cookies and milk.

Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

I love you I need some pajamas. I want a cooking set. I will see you soon!

Love, Nora

Dear Santa,

Thank you for working so hard. One thing I need is a blanket. One thing I want is a sweing machine. I will see you soon.

Love, Addylee

Dear Santa,

I love you! Thank you for working so hard. One thing I need is rain. One thing I want is legos duplo. I will see you soon.

Love, Caden

Dear Santa,

I love you! You are so nice to bring me toys. One thing I need is food and clean water. One thing I want is a doll that feels real. I will see you soon!

Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer are amazing! One thing I need is rain. One thing I want is under the sea legos. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love, James

Dear Santa,

Your elves are the best! One thing I need is snowboots! One thing I want is Lego City Legos. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Jordan

Dear Santa,

I love you! You are nice to me. Thank you for my bike! One thing I need is clothes. One thing I want is a drone with a camera. I will leave you cookies and milk!

Love, Matt

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer and your elves are amazing and I love you! One thing I need is rain and food and clean water. One thing I want is a pink camo bow. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents last year. I need some pretty socks. I want a real phone. I will leave you some cookies.

Love, Journey

Dear Santa,

Your elves are the best. I need some black, steel-toed, low top boots. I want an iphone 6. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

See you soon, Jody

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer are amazing! One thing I need is socks. One thing I want is sharpie markers and paper. I will leave you cookies and milk!

Love, Chloe

Dear Santa,

You are so nice to bring me toys! One thing I need is sun!!!!!!!!!!! One thing I want is Star Wars legos. I will leave you cookies and milk!!!!

Love, Riley

Blue Ridge

First Grade

Mrs. Estes

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elfs? I need new shoes a size 11 or 12. I also need a new koat. I want a i-phone. I also want a x-box. Also a spider-man costume. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Love, Brayden

Dear Santa,

How is roodof? How have you been? I need some hi hele boots. I wear a size 12 or 13 and I need a new long sleve dress. I wer size 6 or 7. I want a little live pet snuggle my dream pupy. I also want a orbest foot socere and I want a ipod. I love you. Thank you! Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays!

Love, Toryn

Dear Santa,

How is Roodof? How are you? I rilly need new shoes. I wher a sise 3 or 4. I rilly want a little live pet puppy and a mous to scare my nanny, a rill puppy. But a fack mous. Merry Christmas! Thank you!

Love, Macie

Dear Santa,

How is Roodoff? I need man two de s gams. I want a tea cup pupe. I love you and Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas and Thank you.

From, Grayson

Dear Santa,

How are you doyg? How is Roodof? I need new shoes. I want a rill power ranger morfer. Merry Christmas!

From, Mason

Dear Santa,

How is Rudof? I need shoes. I want a puppy. Thank you!

Love, Violet

Dear Santa,

How is Santa Clalls? I need new shows. I want toy tractors. I want Skylander. Happy Holidays! Thank you! I love you.

From, Sam

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Roodofe? I need a new pare of hi hills sise 11. I rileey want 1,000 crabs. I rileey want some rooler scates. I rileey want a fish I rileey want a rille puppy. Merry Christmas.

Love, Keyla

Dear Santa,

How are your elfs? Have your elfs been bizy? I need new shoes and I wair a size four. I need new socks. I want a toy cat. I love you Santa!

Love, Emily!

Dear Santa,

How is Rodof? I need a dog colar. I need a per of hi heel bots. I want a owl costume. Thank you!

From, Jada

Dear Santa,

How is Rodullff? Is he good? I need some new toys for Christmas. I want a new sorda. I love you. Merry Christmas.

From, Steven

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is the red nose rander? I need a dress. I want a big barbe haos and a game. I love you. Thank you.

Love, Angel

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is rooldallf? I need some red and black shoos. I want a bulldog. I want a new caje. Thank you! Merry Christmas!

From, Ayden

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs Clos? I need some blue slipers. I want a 3ds with a moreo game. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

From, Keaton

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is roudoff? Is he good? I need a bike please. I want a big dirt bike please. Thank you. I love you. Merry Christmas!

From, Daryl

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs Chlos? How are the elfs? My dog needs a new dog bed. We also need a new vacuum. I want some panthrs shoes. I also want a new kittin. I also want a big Barbie house. I also want a coluring book. I also want some tolls. Merry Christmas Santa! Thank you!

Love, Bethany

Blue Ridge

First Grade

Worley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. I need socks. I want my mom to get beter. That is the one thang that I want.

From, Autumn

Dear Santa,

I love you. I want a real horse. I need food for home.

From, Raley

Dear Santa,

Santa you are nis. I ned clothes. I want two monster hianta you are nis. I ned clothes. I want two monster hgh dolls.

From, Starey

Dear Santa,

I like your toys. I need a lock. And I want a tablet.

Love, Isadore

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents. I want a toy kitchen. I need clothes for home.

From, Gracee

Dear Santa,

How is your whif? I riley need new shows. I riley riley want a doll house. Would you bring me own?

From, Adelyn

Dear Santa,

You have nice elfs. I want the gift, em hotel. I need the rest of the raendeer from bild a bere work shop.

From, Macie

Dear Santa,

What I whant for Christmas is a lego set. What I need for Christmas is a mop to clen my room. Thank you for my presint.

From, Aaron

Dear Santa,

I think you are very tird. I love you. I want an ipad mini for Christmas. I need some socks and panties for Christmas.

From, Emmie

Dear Santa

You are nice! I want a projector for my house. I also want four star shooters. I NEED a bigger Christmas tree for my room. Merry Christmas!

From, Noah

Dear Santa,

You are very nice I wood like a x box one I need a chor thank you also I want a kitchen.

Love, Micei

Dear Santa,

I think that or tard but I want sume clothes and I wont a tablit and a coat.

From, Stephen

Dear Santa,

You are cool. I ned sum clothes. I wont a bike and a tablitt.

From, Grayson

Blue Ridge Elementary

1st Grade

Mrs. Hess

Dear Santa,

I love your randeer and your elfs and krismiss tree. I want a cat for Krismiss and a stufft animal randeer and a cat house. Are your randeer good and your elfs?

Love, Brysen R.

Dear Santa,

How are you feeling? Do you like hot choclet? How do you feed your reindeer? Do you wear enething other than your suit? I love you. I want a cosmo robot and a hatchamal. How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindear?

Love, Isabel M.

Dear Santa,

I love your Reindeer Pranser and Rudolph and Santa I want an IPAD for Christmas. I like Danser, Vixen, Dasher. My name is Kyle B.

Dear Santa Claus,

How dus your reindeer fly? I wunder how. Please can I have a new bike that is pink and purple and can I have a baby?

Love, Piper H.

Dear Santa Claus,

How dus rudolphs nice lite up? I want an ipad and a hatchable. I love Rudolph!

Love, Kyleigh P.

St Nick,

When are you going to come to town anyways? I want to have a can drink and a play house.

Love, Jeremiah E.

Dear St Nick,

How are you doing I hope you are feeling good for this Chrismas eve. I have been good this year. I hope your reindeer are reddy to ride. Is your favorite song jingel bells? I want a hatchable please.

Love, Jocelynn C.

St. Nick,

Hows Rudolph the red nose ranedeer doing? I want a hot weels track. I want the garage hot wheels set. I want hot wheels.

Love, Quinn D.

St. Nick,

Will you get me a presit. Can you fix a remote control dinosor and a toy set. I want a fut ball and a ltitle penda bear, and a stand up deer. I love you Santa Claus.

Love, Logan G.

Dear Mr. Claus and Mrs. Claus

How are the reindeer? How do you go all the waye around the hole world in one night? How do you get down the small chimanys? I wont marbols and a Barbie dreem hows.

Love, Caroline

Dear Santa and Rudolph,

How are you doing? I think that you are doing good. I am doing good too. I want nurf guns to play with my brother. I want a toy bat mobile and an x box one.

Love, Connor H

Dear Santa,

I want a mincraft set for Crisms and I want a foot ball game that has Dallas and panthrs for crmis and a hot will with a bunch of cars. How is Rudolph the red nose reindeer? But I want a geriman sheprd chubby pup for crisms.

Love, Landon T.

Dear Santa,

I already have what I want for Christmas so I don’t want anything for Christmas. I want to ask you how do you get to so many houses in one night?

Love, David B.

Dear Santa,

Dus Mrs. Claus feed you? Do you have a dog? Do you like your ranedeer? I want a rumote control Batman vs. Superman batmobile. I want a hot wheels track. I want a go cart for Christnmas. I have ben good this year.

Love, Elam T

Mrs. Parsons

1st Grade

Blue Ridge

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer look nice. Do your reindeer really fly? Could you please make sure everyone has enough food and water. I would like for you to bring me a baby go bye-bye. I will leave you a note under the Christmas tree.

See you soon,

Autumn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us nice presents. Do you really live at the North Pole? I need snow boots, that are black. I want a Lego City. You will find snickerdoodle cookies and milk on the table.

Love, Jordan

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. Are you really real? Thank you for my presents. I want a cell phone for Christmas. I need a stocking filled with candy. I will leave you M&M cookies and regular milk in the refrigerator. I will leave you a note.

Love you, Journey

Dear Santa,

I love you! How do your reindeer fly? I need low top, steel-toed black boots. I want an i-phone. I will leave you chocolate cookies and milk for a snack.

Merry Christmas, Jody

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer. Are you real? I would like for you to bring me Play-doh, sharpie markers, and paper. I need. I need more bath soap for Christmas. I live leave gingerbread cookies. Also, I leave a carrot or reindeer food for all the reindeer.

Merry Christmas, Chloe

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa! Why do you need Rudolph on the foggy, snowy nights? I need something to help me learn Math. I would like for you to bring me a Cookie Machine. I will leave carrots for Rudolph. I will leave you some gingerbread cookies.

Merry Christmas, Nora

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer are amazing! Is your suit red? I need snow boots for Christmas. I want lots of Ocean Legos. I will leave Christmas cookies and milk on the table for you.

Merry Christmas, James

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me presents last year. My favorite was the Easy Bake Oven. How many elves do you have? One thing I need for Christmas is a new blanket. Mine gets too hot. One thing I want is the Robo Dog Chimp. It even plays fetch! See you soon at Christmas!

Love, Addylee

Dear Santa,

I love you! What is your favorite kind of cookie? One thing I need is rain. One thing I want is a toy truck. I’ll see you soon!

Love, Evan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me toys last year! How do you make the reindeer fly? One thing I need is food. One thing I want is a new nerf gun. I will leave milk and cookies.

Love, Devin

Dear Santa,

Your reindeer and your elves are amazing! What’s your favorite movie? Mine is Frozen! One thing I need is rain. We haven’t had much! One thing I want is a real bow. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Dear Santa,

Your beard is so nice and fluffy! How did Rudolph get that nice shiny nose? One thing I need for Christmas is a new pair of clothes. One thing I want is a fanaf plushie. I’mc ollecting them! See you soon!

Dear Santa,

You are nice. Your elves are very very good! What do you feed your reindeer? Carrots? One thing I need is rain for Christmas. One thing I want is a toy crane. I’ll leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! You’re elves are nice! What do you feed your reindeer? One thing I need for Christmas is shoes with wheels on them. One thing I want for Christmas is a new bike. I love bikes! I will leave you milk and cookies!

Love, Matt

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me presents last year. My favorite was the tablet. How do your reindeer fly? One thing I need is snow! One thing I want is Star Wars Lego set. I’ll leave you milk and cookies!

Love, Riley

Blue Ridge

First Grade

Dawn Powers

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents last year. I need new shoes. Can I have a new doll? I want new baby doll. Will you bring me a new bouncy ball? Can I have a new desk? I want a new Barbie doll with some pink lipstick and brite blush. Will you bring me a swing set and a slide that is pink too? I hope you have a safe trip!

Love, Kelbey

Dear Santa,

How is puppu Clause? I need a blanket. Can I have a soccer goal? I will get you milk to drink acookies too!

Love, Kolter

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my tv. I need shoes. I want a WWE steel cage. I’ll give you cookies.

Love, Ethan R.

Dear Santa,

How is Rootoff? I need a pillow. Can I have a big train set? I love you!

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

How are you? I love you. I need sum sheets for my new bed. Can you get me a flipa 5 zoo? Stay warm!

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents, Ms. Clause and Mr. Clause. I need shorts and short sleves and long pants and long sleves. Can you bring me an off road explorer lego two front teeth and Jesus in my heart? I will leave some cookies and milk.

Love, Amelia!

Dear Santa,

How is puppy Clause? I need a pair off shoes. Can I please have a racooon and if you do I will get you cookies!

Love, Chloe

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clos? How is puppy Clos? How id your randir? I need a new bed. I need a new shirt. Can I have a camera? Can I have a train? I wish Crismis was every day!

Love, Ethan C.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents. I need socks and boos. I will get you sum milk.

Love, Katlyn

Dear Santa,

I love your berd. I need pair uv cow boys shirts. Can I have a pair uv boos?

Love, Alex

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I need shoes. Can I have a Mr. Cupcake plushie? I love you.

Love, Dalton

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I wanta aardvark stuffed animal.

Love, Wes

Dear Jesus,

Thank you for my home and my clothes. Thank you for my family. I love you very much! I will always try to do the right thing. I hope I go to heaven. I can’t wait to celebrate your birthday! Happy Birthday, Jesus!

Love, Kylee

Blue Ridge

2nd Grade

Mrs. Mast

Dear Santa,

I want 1,000,000,000 bucks. I what a tanker truck that has a traler.

From, Trevor

Santa,

I want some littlest pet shops and dolls to.

From, Sophia

Dear Santa,

I want a pet dog, a new sled, a phone, a selfee stick and a fish. I also want fish food, fish bowl, and fish supplies.

From, Abigail

Dear Santa,

I wont a iphone 7 so I can play games and I want a new pellt gun with a scope or I wont a PSU.

From, Zarhie

Dear Santa,

I want a golexy phone and a hover board and a nintindo 3ds.

From, River

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox with car cart 4. And hover board and a lego set and nerf guns and a dirt bick.

From, Levi

Dear Santa,

I want a snow board and a scate board.

From, Alana

Dear Santa,

I want a entindo 3ds. And a nerf gun. And lefterDead 4 for a xb360. And minecraft and pokemon sun and moon for entindo 3ds. Legos. And a skateboard. Thank you

From, Traythan

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox 360, 2 rifle nerf every pistl evvry rifle nerf gun for the xbox. I want minecraft dishy movie characters football basketball.

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox one s and a drone new ipod. I want the skylanders pack for swap force on my tv and I want nerf gun I want it to be big.

From, Adam

Dear Santa,

I would like two dolls and a hat. And a dog named Candy. Is a girl.

From, Ren

West Wood

First Grade

Dear Santa,

I want a drone and a hex bug also a fon and a xbox also a control and a tv and a dirt bike.

From, Angel

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie dream house and a Barbie too. I been good in first grade too. My sistr has been good too santa and I bet she wants a Barbie.

From, McKenna

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring presents. I was good at home. I want a drone and a nerf gun. My sister wants a easa doll. She has been good. Have you had a good year

From, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I want please a hedgehog. I was good I want a turtle and my brother was bad my teacher is Ms Cara.

From, Kane

Dear Santa,

I was reading it was fun to read a lot but it is fun to learn a lot in spelling. I like these things. I want a doll and a house for the doll.

From, Everly

Dear Santa,

How have you been? How have your reindeer? I have a long list of what I want. A remote control hot wheels nerf rhino fire. I was good this month.

From, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas pug mug a stuff animal Christmas I love Christmas a new book bag a present a pink sweatshirt and a pink sweatshirt for my mom.

From, Katie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want one of skylands and I want a car and car mans. And I been naughty. I maid a frand name Zackre he is nice.

From, Gage

Dear Santa,

I would want to get a toy nerf gun and a box of pokemon but since I was good can you bring me my presit Santa Claus?

From, Brayden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a tablet I been good boy. I want a play station 4 and I want a big nerf gun and a truck and a toy bow and arrow. I want a toy car track and I want a toy tank and I want a lego set.

From, Elijah

Dear Santa,

I wood like sum doll and an elf on the shelf and littlest pet shop.

From, Kyle

Dear Santa,

I want a big mega nerf gun and a big truck and a little mega nerf gun and a bow and arrow that shoots real bows. I have been good.

From, Jacob

Dear Santa,

I want a airplane and a box full of toys and a water bottle. Name tag, cover, elf on the shelf, cars and pencils.

Love, Ason

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want hatchamal, sing along elsa hetchbug lots and lots of toys new water bottle legos raping paper shoes bows harrebows new swetshert shopkins all the smislegin the world stuff purse with gingerbread man bubblegum Christmas shirt.

From, Bryar

Dear Santa,

I wood like Lego Ninigo imaginex, trash packs, bike, a ball, transformers, cars, ninja ky suit, play mobiles

From, Brendan

Dear Santa,

New nerf gun new phone, race car with a controller bicycle with training wheels, robot.

From, Chris

Dear Santa,

I want a reindeer. I want a remote control dunebuggy.

From, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I wont a play stayshon 4. I was good this year. I am 7 years old and I have 2 christmas trees I am happy that it is Christmas and I want for Christmas PS4 game to.

From, Finn

Dear Santa,

Have I been good. I love you. Hooray for Santa. Yay for Santa. Good Santa yay. Yes Santa and Miss Closs. I love presents. Santa is nise. I love Christmas.

From, Ardie

West Wood

1st Grade

Angie Miller

Dear Santa,

How are you at the north pole? Please bring me spuinkies and shopkins. Meery Christmas!

From, Georgia Hurley

Dear Santa,

How is the rendeer? I mis the reindeer please can I have a pokemon booster packs. I want all the pokemon in the world.

From, Hunter Miller

Dear Santa,

How is the family? My family is doing good. I would like to have a American girldoll and Uggs and Wellie Wishers please and thatck you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

From, Natalie Whiteley

Dear Santa,

How are the randers? We I got a Howl Out Award today. For Crismiss I want a tablet and I want a phone please. I love you!

From, Josiah

Dear Santa,

How are you at the North Pole? We had a little bit of snow. How is your family? I want Legos. How many days do you make presents? Wut aer you doing at the North Pole? Wut do you do at the North Pole?

From, Noah Jordan

Dear Santa,

How is the Randers? I like Randers. I wood like a hatchables and a computer. Can I have it please? I love you Santa.

From, Gigi Roark

Dear Santa,

How are you? How many elfs do you have? Will you bring me some squinkies and shopkins and make up and dresses for church please. I hope you have a good Cristmas and a happy new year.

From, Grogan

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been good. I would like a fon and a hatchables for Christmas. Happy new year. Thank you.

From, Kayden

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I have been good. What is your favorite cookie? Please Santa I want for Christmas a big legos Jurasic World and a ball. Have a good day and Merry Christmas and thank you.

From, Daniel

Dear Santa,

How is life at the northpole? Can I have a big box of legos and can I have a tablet? I want a smartphone. I would like to see the raindeers I like mornings be cus it is fun.

From, Luis

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing good I wood like sum shopkins, sum books, and a tablit. I love you.

From, Kaylee Pennington

Dear Santa,

How is the family? I would like a dirt bike please. Can you please me a bike? I love you Santa. I will give you my list. Thank you . Can I have a fon?

From, Levi

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeers? Me and my mom are trying to be good. I would like to have a guiter then a computer then a magic tracks, two of them for Christmas please. Have a happy Christmas to you and to your elf.

From, Sanitago

Dear Santa,

What are the reindeer doing? I like Santa and I like Rodof. What is going on at the north pole? All I want is the ultimate garage. I like Christmas. I like Christmas bells. For Christmas I would like stuff for crismas I like randier and Christmas elfs.

From, Linken

Dear Santa,

How is life at the North Pole? We got a little bit of snow today. I would like a toy bat cave, a race car and some Pokemon cards please. I hope you have a good Christmas and a Happy New Year! Thank you

From, Rhys

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? What is your favrit cookie? MY favorite cookie is choclit cookies. Can I have a bike Santa please and I want a ipod please and I want a jack in box please. Thank you Santa!

From, Diesel Hendry

Dear Santa,

Will you have a good Cristmas? We had a little bit of snow today. Will you ples bring me a Godzilla and dinosaurs and a shark? I love you thank you.

From, Andrew Canter

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you bad or good? What do you do? Can you make toys every day? For Christmas I want legos please Santa. Can you give me a Nintendo please? I love you!

From, Issac

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is life cool up there? Can I please have a American Doll house? I love you. What is your favorite cookes? Your family is the best. I’ll wish you a Merry Christmas.

From, Taylor

Westwood Elementary School

Mrs. Coldiron

1st Grade

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? Thank you for giving all the kids presents. Please bring me a new book bage and a new water bottle. I would also like a lion. Thank you! Merry Christmas

From, Airis Lewis

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I love you. Please bring me an ipod and some make up and some candles. I would also like two packs of makeup and a tv and puppy dog. Also a remote. Thank you! Merry Christmas

From, Natalie Carpenter

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeers fly? Pless bring me makeup and American girl doll. I would also and a new cat. Thank you merry Christmams

From, Temple Sturall

Dear Santa,

Do your reindeer wear necklaces? Thank you for your presents. Please bring me a dirt bike. I would also like remote cortrol drone. Thank you! Merry Christmas

From, Johnathan Jones

Dear Santa,

How big is your bag. Thank you for our preset please bring me a mode track hoe and my dad wants a donkey. Please bring me a model backhoe. I also wood like a remote control monster truck thank you! Merry Christmas

From, Trey Yates

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Lego MixL set. I would also like a hoob. Thank you! Merry Christmas!

From, Zack

Dear Santa,

Do your elves make everything in the world? We love you a lot. Please bring me real make up. I would also like a book and a pencil. Thank you! Merry Christmas

From, Ashley Ruiz

Dear Santa,

Do your elves make everything in the world. Thank you for my DS. Please bring me Pokemon Omega Ruby and Sun. Thank you1 merry Christmas

From, Cicero Lewis

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? You are nice because you bring us presents. Please bring me ipod six I would also like a remote control helicopter thank you! Merry Christmas!

From, Kayla Hamm

Dear Santa,

Can reindeer fly? Thank you. Please bring me an iphone 7. I would also like Pokemon. Thank you! Merry Christmas

From, Raiden McCraw

Dear Santa,

How many bells do your reindeer have? Thank you for giving all the kids presents. Please bring me a bow and arrows. I would also like bicycle. Thank you! Merry Christmas

From, Hunter

Dear Santa,

Do your reindeer wear clothes? We love you please bring me an ipod, gold American girl dolls, and make up. I would also like a puppy dog.

Thanks, Faith

Dear Santa,

Do your reindeer wear necklaces to fly? Please bring me an ipod with games on it. I would also like the iphone 7. Thank you! Merry Christmas

From, Dalton

Dear Santa,

Hello! How do you make toys? Please bring a toy bird that talks. I would also like a doll that talks when you press her necklace. Merry Christmas!

From, Shaila

Dear Santa,

Please send me a train and an ipad. Thank you! Merry Christmas!

From, Dalton Barker

Dear Santa,

How do you make the inventions? I love you. I want a drone with a camera on it..

From, Kane McDaniel

Dear Santa,

What kind of workshops do you have. Thack you for my elf on the shelf. Please bring me a ipod that looks like a phone. I would also like a EZ Bake oven. Thack you! Merry Christmas!

From, Carley Elizabeth B

Mountain View

1st Grade

Leanne Miller

Dear Santa,

I hav bin gud. I want a pogo stick and a monster high play house. I want bootse and a trampoline.

From, Sydnie Davis

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet and I wot sets of lego and a jet has a gun with 3 goodguys and 4 bad guys and hasty shopkins.

From, William

Dear Santa,

I want a ipod for Christmas Santa I have been good and bad. I wish I could see Santa. Have Merry Christmas!

From, Emma Goss

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a lightsaver. I hope you will bring me presents.

From, Adrian

Dear Santa,

Can you please give me a big eyed stuffed animals. Please with sprinkls on top.

From, Chloe Wayt

Dear Santa,

I want a poler express and I want a monster truck and I want some jackets and I will be better.

From, Eli Osborne

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I have been thing so hard for Christmas I want a kid sewing machine I’d reely like that I will give and I hope that I will be give in back I love Chrstmas.

From, Claire Nix

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this yer. I would like shopkins and dolls and I wood also like and I wood like a Golden Retriever for Chrismas. I wood like a new sled. I wood like a new pupey. I do not care what kind of pupey it is.

From, Baylee Barker

Dear Santa,

I am being good today. I want a remote car and I want a gun toy and a tablet. I until Chrstimas.

From, Eric Becerra

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a xbox Ive bin good today I want to have for is a shopkis. I want for Christmas is a helicopter.

From, Bailee Albrecht

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed animal dog. I want a castle and a gingerbread teddy. I want a 5 nights of Freddie. I want a pillow with a heart. I love you Santa!

From, Tara Grace

Dear Santa,

I will tell that I got pink on Thursday December 1 2016 it was true. Friday December 2 2016 I got purple. I made a Christmas liset to send to you. I hope I

From, Kaleb Denny

Dear Santa,

I have been both good and bad will do betr next year I would like a toy monster and a robot. I also want a T-Rex and a monster track and also sharks.

From, Zander Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I want a bow for Chrstimos and I want a toy truck for Christmas and I wont some pictures.

From, Dalton Howell

Dear Santa,

I was a litte nodee but I will be bedtr next time. I will be good to day. Merry Christmas Santa. Hope you donnot get a cood. I want a suthball and a guitar and a batman house. I love Santa!

From, Jayden Barnes

Dear Santa,

I am being good by doing dishis. I want a big jar of Dinsors. I want babby hors that moves its legs. But wat I want the most thing ever is a rele horse.

From, Joey Larson

Dear Santa,

I have been good last thing I want box one and also I wont oh ohe so I can play and I want a nerf gun for Christmas too.

From, Ethan

Mountain View

1st Grade

Connie Howell

Dear Santa,

How does your sled fly? Santa, I want to give you a present. For Christmas, I want Mindcraft Lego Sets.

Love, Nathaniel

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. How do you deliver all the toys in one night? I would like some new clothes, a tablet and make up set. I love you Santa.

Love, Daisy

Dear Santa,

Well, I hop you are doing grate! How do you dliver the presents all in one night? Can I please have a hatchabel? I have been good. I will leve you cookies and milk.

Love, Kaylyn

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? You are the best present ever. I would like a Dora the explorer backpack pj masks toys and a compyoter from Roses please. I will have a book for you and milk and cookies for your reindeer at the fire plase. I will be wateing for you.

Love, Genesis

Dear Santa,

Hey! You are the best toy maker ever. How do you and Ms. Claus make toys and how do you get elves? Can I please have a sister, horse and one of your raindeer please? Merry Christmas Santa Claus.

Love, Kinzley

Dear Santa,

Santa how are you doing today? How many hoses are there in the howe wide wrood? Santa can I please have for Christmas a brother or sister? Can I please have a sled? I have been good. I will lev you cuckes and milk.

Love, Rylee

Dear Santa,

I really want to see you on Christmas Eve. Your elves are really cool. I love you Santa! I will put up the tree and will decorate the tree. I wont nerf guns prease and stor wars stuff. I love you so much.

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

You look very young. What do your elves look like? May I please have super Mario world for the wii? I will give you cookees and milck.

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I have bin gud. I will sin sum cokes for christimas I want a tablet a four wheeler and a big house.

Love, Destinit Rominger

Dear Santa,

You are very yung. What is Mrs Claus dowing? What is your randirs names? Santa I would like a power ranger silver morfer.

Love, Landon Ollis

Dear Santa,

You are helpful. How do you get you elves? Santa I would like military convoy vody.

Love, Korban

Dear Santa,

You are smart. How old are you. Santa I would like a scooter.

Love, Faith

Dear Santa,

I remb I tot to you for Christmas. I want a dirt bike, a stuf elf, and a xbox. Were did you get your elves?

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

Well I hop you are doing good! And your randeer doing as good as you are? Will you get me a trin set. It is Ok. And a box uf chalk.

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

I want a new set and dog.

Love, Kaden

Dear Santa,

You are a good toy maker. How do you get all the presents out in time? I want a horse.

Love, Mckinnley

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Your elves are hard workers. Is Ms. Claus fine? You are the best person ever I am going to give you milk and cookies. I want legos for Christmas that’s it.

Love, John

Mountain View

First Grade

Luci Jackson

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph’s nose still shiney? I would want a horsey a cat and my cousins to come visit. Merry Christmas

Love, Janelle

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good day. I would like Pokemon, a tablet. Merry Christmas!

Love, Brandon

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like snow for Christmas. Please also bring me a toy bonnie plush.

Love, Zaiden

Dear Santa,

I hope you have are doing well. I would like a puppy and a doll. I also want a cuckoo clock and a dress that sparkles.

Love, Kyle

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I want a picture of me as an elf and a stuffed Rudolph and a clock owl.

Love, Maddison

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want a new saddle that has a gold strap that says miracle girl. I also want a dog, a new bridol for black jack, anything you want to get me.

Love, Josie

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want a puppy, and I want a male ficent chater book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Arizona

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I’m still taking it easy on you and the elves. All I want is a remote control tank, plastic army air plan with plastic drop bombs included if possible and a merry Christmas with my family and more red light saber.

Love, Tommy

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like a scooter, remote control train, xbox, one game of GTA5 Halo6 and a tablet. Merry Christmas! Thanks for last years paint set!

Love, Lucas

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a spydrone a camper a play station and a phone.

Love, Keeran

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I want a baby doll a baby doll house, a phone, and a video game. Merry Christmas.

Love, Roxy

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I want an xbox, a halo, and a mincraft set.

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like clothes for Christmas. I also want a nubi for Chrismas and an ipod. Merry Chrismas!

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I wish for a red halo suit with lights and boots. Merry Chrstmss!

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Wont monster high doll and Barbie doll.

Love, Savannah

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I would like tanks a monster truck and helicopter.

Love, Kelson

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control car and a ifon and a ta bit and a remote control bot.

Love, Dakota

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs Claus? I would like a skateboard and a helicopter. Merry Christmas!

Love, Antwane

Mountain View

First Grade

Teresa Goodman

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I hope you are well! I have been good this year. I have been good at school. I help others and follow directions. This year I would like a playstation 6, and sum gams togo with it.

Sincerely, Jayden Mabe

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year! I help my mom wash the dishes. This year I would like sum legos a skatbord and a drum.

Sincerely, Thomas Williams

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. I doctor my papaw. He feels better. This year I would like a doll hous and a live babe doll.

Sincerely, Ellie Lemly

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you? I hope you are well! I have been good this year. At home I help my mom. I wash dishes. This year I would like a remot control truck.

Sincerely, Caleb Greer

Dear Santa,

Hellow! How are you? I hope you are well! I have been good this year. I clean the house. I wash the dishes. This year I would like shopcins, two tablets, a barbes haws eight owel and two cumputers.

Sincerely, Carol Velazco

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. I help my mom do chores. This year I would like a computer, shopkins, a barbe hoas, and an America Girl. I love you Santa

Sincerely, Diana Francisco Raya

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you? I hope you are not too busy. How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are things at the north pole? I have been good this year. This year I would like a tablet, closs aborne haws and shopkens.

Sincerely, Allison Lazaro-Cha

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I hope you are well! I have been good. This year I would like remot control polse car.

Sincerely, Johfin Eden

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I hope you are well! I have been good this year. I help my nana fold laundry. This year I would like leterland cards and a Christmas book.

Sincerely, Haylie Carpenter

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. I am helpful. Some times I pick up trash. This year I would like a robot. I would like a airplane.

Sincerely, Levi Roten

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you? I hope you are well! I have been good this year. Sometimes I been good at home. This year I would like a Hatchimal. I also want a baby alive.

Sincerely, Carolina Bare

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How are you? I hope you are well. I have been good this year. Sometimes I clip up at school. This year I would like make up, and a bleanke.

Sincerely, Madison Eller

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? How are the reindeers doing? How are the elves? I have been good this year. This year I would like a robot called Blue Nemo.

Sincerely, Matthew Barbel

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you? How are your elves? How are the reindeers? I have been good this year. This year I would like a scooter, a tedy bears and a Hachimal.

Sincerely, Rylee Ashtyn Potter

Dear Santa,

Hello how are you? I hope you are well. I have been nice this year. This year I would like a pack of Pokemon cards and a tablit.

Sincerely, Sameyles

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are you and Mrs Claus? I have been good this year. I make my bed, clean up my toys, and I help decorate the tree. This year I would like a guitar, guitar pick, guitar case, box of donuts.

Sincerely, Taryn Kilby

Dear Santa,

Hello! How are things at the north pole? Are the elves busy? I have been good. This year I would like a max tow truck, a train and a remote control boat.

Sincerely, Braxton

Mountain View

2nd Grade

Mrs. Mullis

Dear Santa,

I have a great life! I hope your suit still fits I win lots of games some times I love Christmas when it comes. My favrit time of Christmas is when we see lots of presnts on Christmas Day. And we stay up too see if Santa is comeing. I hope your reindear are okay. Your elves are very cute. Funny and fun. When I help my failmy I am proud of myself. Win my elf in at my home I try too jeck my elf like hide an go seck. MY elf sometimes she is mad at me because I touch her. But I am sroey! I want a bike for Christmas. I want a big, cute, funny blue bike. Merry Christmas!

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Madalyn Grace Francis. This Christmas my friends want some stuff Kaylin wants a kinble that is pink. Nevaeh wants a hooved boord and that’s what they want. Some boys want battleship some want bord games. The techer picture of her family all together. Mrs. Amos wants some pots and pans. Santa are you ok? Who is on the naughty or nice list? Is Mrs. Clase still making cookies? Please answer. I really want a four wheeler from Santa. Can it please be red or pink? I really want a new ipad case. I hope you can. I really really want a sister her name will be Kallin Ham. Marry Christmas

Love, Madalyn

Dear Santa,

I like to play with my baby sister and my big sister. I like to play ever day. I like to play tic tac toe with them. I’m sorry that a long time I fighted with my brother. I like to play. I want a toy gun. I’m sorry that I did bad things. I’m one of the best second graders Mrs. Mullis has ever had.

Love, Erik

Dear Santa,

I like my class, my teachers are alsome. Fit in your suit. Does Rudof still glow. All my brother whants is hiking stuff. I whant to love my dog all Christmas. Mary Christmas. Shoot Diego with neurf guns. I whant a huverbord.

Love, Mathis

Dear Santa,

I want a toy elf. Santa has Ms.Clause fed you a lot uv good food so you will be fat so your suit will fit. I have bin a good girl my two brothers one of my brothers cry a lot. But they both have been pretty good. My mom and dad have been good so bring thim something nice. I will some cookies and milk out for you. I leave some carrots out for them. I hope rudolphs nose is shines bright agin so he can gide your slaye. So he can deliver the toy to the good boys and girls. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kelsey

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Diego. I live in sitter hill my mom and dad were born in mexico. I have 2 brothers. One is a baby he is one my brothers nine years old. My little brother name is Gabrorx. Big brother name is Jayh. I’m sorry that I fighted my brothers I want pokmeh for Christmas. My mom needs upool for she can la sey asl akought. And I can play with my vedeo games. And my pokeman have to be shine axs.

Thank, Diego

Dear Santa,

Could you please bring me a pink bike for Kaylin. How are the reindear? Will you please give them the carot popsicls for me? Is rudolpf ready to led the sleigh? Please study Spanish for me! Would you please bring me a elf pet please. I want a red dirt bike at Wal Mart. It will go fast. It has spider man on it. I am 7 years old and I am in 2nd grade.

Love, Rylee

Dear Santa,

I want to get my mom a owl blanket. I am 7 years old my favorite color is pink. I am good at schoo. I have a best friend named Kelsey. Does your suit still fit? How are your elves doing? I want a hover board. It is so fun, cool and radical. I want to play with Imri my brother. I would like a blackish purple hover board. It can go fast and slow. Merry Christmas Santa Claws and Merry Christmas Mrs. Claus. I love you Santa.

Love, Nevaeh

Dear Santa Claus,

Sant give Mrs. Mulis some presents pleace. How are the elves and Rudolph and the ranedeers doing? Dose your suit still fit from all that turkey. I can’t wait to see and open the presents that you will give me for Christmas Santa Claws. Be shep you give me my iphone 7, my ipad, my case for my iphone 7, is sparkly with a anchor in the middle and the case I want for my ipad is zigzag and the coler blue and white. For my iphone 7 and I want the color is pink and white plese. Give my mom a elaphent blanket and give me a big stufft elaphent anamal plese. I will leav you so charits and cookise.

Love, Lucy

Dear Santa,

Hope my brother is ok. I hope moms gets a new air freshner. My dog and cat are not and lost to far away because they are lost. I want a drone airplane. And I like my techer. And I want to get a friend to come over to play with. Come over to play with and my wonderful gifs and Aaron to playing with Claeb. They are really cool. I would love a zebra and gold printed one, Caleb could come ove rand share it with Aaron.

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

Will you brig me a elf on the shelf to watch me? Do you still fly in your suit? And is Rudoph doing good? How is stuff doing in the North Pole? I will really really want that hover bike this Christmas. Please and I will put out some cookies and some carrots for you. I will want my hover bike to be blue. I want to be a bmx with a working flashlight.

Love, Aaron

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Jordan from Mt View Elementary if you will send in a boy elf because their more boys in the class. If you will get a girl hire get Aaron a dirt bike too. Get Mrs. Mullins family photo for Christmas. Are your elf okay? Is the north pole cold? Is dasher dashing? Is Rudolph nose still red and glowing? Okay now what I want for Christmas is a horse. I want one to visit my friends with. I want to take my brother for a ride. I could go to school with it. Merry Christmas

Love, Jordan

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Caleb. I hop you bring my brothe a bike. Please bring now shoes for my mom. How cold is it at the north pole? How is Rudolph? I want a hover board. I want gold hoverboerd. It flys. I will play with it out sid I will take good care uv it. Thank you.

Love, Caleb

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Kaylin Nicole Ham and this is my Christmas list. I hope it’s not a lot. Hi I’m eight years old. How is Rudolph and how many elves do you have? I just wanted Nevaeh my cousin to have a huver board. Mrs. Mullins wants a family picture and Miss Amos wants pots and pans. What I want for Christmas is a pink big kindle. I would like it to be the same size as my brothers I will share it with my brothers. I have a kindle but it is yellow and small. I love all your work. Merry Christmas

Love, Kaylin

Mountain View

2nd Grade

Mrs. Prichard

Dear Santa,

How big is your house? My name is Levi I am seven years old I am good my brother wunts a bunch of dinosaur toys I would like a black and red bike and a blue truck please.

From, Levi

Dear Santa,

How do you fit down the chimney? Do you have any children? I want an rc car it is pink. I saw it at the toystore. Thnk you. I will leave you cookies, milk and luvie.

From, Cora Pruitt

Dear Santa,

My name is Abbigail Peterson. I go to Mountain View Elementary school. I want a new pet dog. The coler I want it to be is black. The thing I need is an alarm clock. The coler I want it to be is blak. It should wake me up at six a’clock. My dad needs a new pair of boots for work. My mom needs medicine so she will fill better. The question I want to ask you Santa is how many hours does it take you to get to my house? How cold is it at the north pole? I will have cookies and milk for you.

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Nhan Miller I want a skate board. It is in the toy section of Walmart. It skats rile well. It might not be ther don’t get your hopes up. It mit not be there. Have your elves been okay? What would your reindeer like to eat? They liked the carrots last year. Could you bring Moma a cigarette lighter? I will be super good until Christmas.

Love, Nathan

Dear Santa,

My name is Drew Wyrick. I wont a durt bike and it is blue and it is medium and my bruther wonts and it is red and it is medium too. My sister wants a computer. How do pepul get off the noty list. How are you doing. How are the alfs. I hope that you have a good break from making all those toys.

From, Drew

Dear Santa,

Hello, my name is Paula. I hope you have a wonderful day today. I am in second grade. My teacher is Mrs. Misty Prichard. I am in Mtn. View Elementary School. I am 7 years old. I have a few questions. How old are you and how old is Ms. Claus? How are the elves doing. I really want an Ipod, my brother wants a hover board. My mom wants a computer and my dad wants painting clothes. My cousin wants a dollhouse. I hope you have a great Christmas!

Love, Paula

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. I hope you are having a good year so far. My name is Emmaline. I would like a Hatchubl that is 10 inchis tall. My Aunt Brittny really wants a new smash brows video game. You will find it at Walmart. It will probily be $10. Thank you for what you gotme for Christmas.

Love, Emmaline

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Dalton. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa. How are the reindeer? Is the slaeigh ready to fly? How many elves do you have? How old are you santu? How many present do you have to make? I want a robot T.Rex. It has as tall as me, 3 inches wide, and 5 inches tall please. My baby brother wants a choo choo train for Christmas. I will wait for you on Christmas.

Love, Dalton

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I want a hatchable from Wamort. The coler is teal blue. I really wanted it for my birthday. I did not get it for my birthday. My name is Daisy Silva Alegria. I am 8 years old. My birthday is October 2. My bff is Lexi Bell Sheets. Can you bring my bff Lexi her baby sister Penelope a baby toy for her?

Love, Daisy

Dear Santa,

My name is Maron. I’m 7 years old and I go to Mt. View Elementary School in Ashe County in NC. I just wanted to know how is Rudolph doing? Did you send me a picture on October 11 at 4:45 p last year my elf had two straws and a doll and he drinked half of it. My cousin Andrew wants a maeg massadon. If he’s good sometime naughty and sometimes he nice oh and I forgot to tell you what I want. I want a 36 inch tall tv and 27 inch long. I had a lovely time talking to you so bye bye Santa.

Love, Maron

Dear Santa,

Hello, my name is David. I am 7 years old. Can you please bring me a big blue remote control car? You might find it in Walmart in the remote control aisle. Can you bring a new broom for my grandma and a iphone for my dad? My brother really wants a squishy toy. I hope you like the cookies I leave under the tree.

Love, David

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolf doing ok? Have you been good? Am I on the naughty list? Circl yes or no. I want a skatbord. So I can finely play owtside agne. It will help me getaway from my sister and brother. My mam need some severware like forks and sponse. I will leave cooceys and milk on the cofye table in the living room.

From, Max Stevens

Dear Santa,

I hope you and the randeer and elves have a merry Christmas! Here’s two things I want that you can make or buy. A mega nerf gun and a spy drone. How was last Christmas? How did you get to all the people in one night? Please let my friend Max get the skate board he wants. Also can dron have a puppy please? Macke the puppy a boy please. If you can writ back, please don’t write in cursive.

Love, Adrian

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Clas had a good day. How did you get to be Santa? I love you and Mrs. Clas. My mom said she needs a refrigurater and my dad said he wants a go pro and my brother want a 3DS. I want a shaope doll but the Gmev stone shape doll she has sparkle hair you can find it at wal mart. I want it beucas she is the last one and limited edition.

Love, Hanna

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. My favorit coler is green I have brown short hair. Where do you get all of your splis? What are your favorit things to do? I want a karaoke mashen. I want a black one that has volum. My brother wants a pogo stick. Each day I will check my Christmas cont down.

From, Leah Sanders

Dear Santa,

I go to Mountain View Elementary. My name is Lucas. I am 8 years old. I like your job. I wish I could fly around the world. My mom really needs a new computer. Its old. The keys are falling off. My mom really needs a new screen for phone. It’s busted to smithrrens.

From, Lucas

Mountain View

2nd Grade

Stacy Greer

Dear Santa,

How have you been. Thank you for giving us toys every Christmas. I hope you hav a happy thanksgiving. I am thankful for your elfs making toys. I want a computer for Christmas. I hope you have Christmas. How are your reindeers. You are nice to all of the kids. I like when I see my toys on Christmas morning. I thank you Santa. I am from NC. I like your toys. I have been good this year.

Your friend,

Trinity

Dear Santa,

Thank you for what you gave me last year. I am Jeremiah from Jefferson. I want at trampoling some nerf guns, and a go carts. I would also like a PS3 or PS4 and a bike. I have been good.

Love,

Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Did you eat much turkey you can’t fit into your sute! How are you doing. I want a trampoline. A remote control airplane. A caymo foothill. A remote control jeep. I so bad want a trampoline! And I so bad want a computer.

Love,

Brett

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I love Christmas because the day after Christmas is my birthday. I have 5 or 6 things for Chrstimas at mommys snuggles, at mommys baby-alive, at mommy if we move a trampoline. At daddys a orange berer bow, at daddy’s a new bike. If I don’t get it I don’t care. I live in West Jefferson in Ashe. Today after school I will do my homework and not mess with Camdyn. After that I will sweep the house. I hope you will give Camdyn and Joshua a good present. Tell Jesus on Christmas Happy Birthday.

Your friend,

Audry South

Dear Santa,

My name is Alley. I live in Jefferson. I want a laptop. My little pony toy, frozen toys. How are your reindeers doing? Is it cold at the North Pole? I want a lot of presents for Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa. I hope you have a good Merry Christmas. Thank you for the presents last year. Do you love a mom santa? I want a new baby alive. I want cat head phones. Iv been a good girl this year!

Love,

Alley

Dear Santa,

I am Autumn Barker. I live in NC. How are the elf’s doing? I hope you have a good Christmas. I know I am going to have a good Christmas. I want to tell you that my elf is funny. Thank you for sending my elf for Christmas I want an ipad mini 4, trampoline, puppy and that what I want for Christmas. I have been good. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Autumn

Dear Santa,

My name is Dakota. I would like a new wolve dertbike that is blue and some race car. I enjoy your surprises. I hope your kind. I bet you are. Mrs Claus I hope you keep feeding Santa.

Dakota

Dear Santa,

Hi I am Wyatt Little. How are you this year? How is Mrs Claus? I have been a good boy and Ty has too. I want a new ipad mini. I want sum new clos, a new puppy. Travel safe around the world.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy! I wot a engine train and a dirt bike. How are you doing at the north pole. Is it cold at the north pole? Do you help the elfs make present? I love you Santa. Keep up the hard work. I love you Mis Cls. I wot a skate board. My is Aidenrk. I rily love you Santa. I wot a x-box 360 too. I am in 2nd grade. My birthday is July 10th. I lost my tooth.

Love,

Aidenrk

I wood like cool sunglasses. I want a new pogo stick. I want a new trampoline. How was your day? How was your Thanksgiving? By the way Merry Christmas. By the way I am from Ashe County.

Youre frend,

Logan Hoosier

Dear Santa,

I really need a knew phone. I really want to be a elf. It will be ok I am short. I would like a new real puppie. I have 2 donkeeys, 1 dog, a lot ov chickens. I really need dimmand earings because my momy loves thim. My birthday is December 1.

Love,

Beryer

Dear Santa,

Hellow my name is Haven. I live in Glendal Springs. How are the elfs? When I woke up I saw sparkles in the Christmas tree she didn’t gave her hat on. Were is her hat? I have been a good girl. I helped my mom clean last night. I helped my mom put up the puppies. How are you and Ms Claus? Is it cold at the north pole? I love Christmas it is my favorite holiday I want a toy cozmo. It is so cute it is a little robot.

Love,

Haven

Dear Santa Claus,

I can not wait until Christmas. Edgar has been very funny! Does he have a girlfriend? He was kissing my Barbie. Last year he was playing cards with our stuffed animals. We enjoy having Edgar. Thank you. This Christmas I want a new bicycle please. I would like to skip a size. I would be nice if it had gears. I do not care what coler it is. Is your wife doing well? I Edgar reddy to make toys I hope he is!

Love,

Mahaley

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Who is your best elf? Here is the toys I want pleas. Five night at freddy stuff and RC cars and hot wheels cars and pleas pleas a puppy for Christmas. I live in north caralane.

Your frien,

Alex M.

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox 360 and a computer and internet and I want a game speat.

Love,

Keaton

Mrs. Lyalls

2nd Grade

Mountain View

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the reindeer doing? I have been having trouble listening to my mom dad and uncle. Can I have a drowne that is black and white Please? Can I Please have a baby alive with a bottle and food? May I have a bike without training wheels? Can I also have a Amercan girl doll with lots of cloths? Can I have a game like pie face? I leave the cookies and milk on the table. The reindeer will also have food beside of yours. Travle safe!

Love,

Gracie B

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you? I hope I have been good. I have dreamed you would come. Can I please have a flip zoo, cabbage patch baby and a cabbage patch big girl doll with hair, a diamon ring and a ipad. Your milk and cookies are on the table beside the couch! Travel safely Santa!

Love,

Lexi S.

Dear Santa,

Are you and the reindeer doing all right. I’m sorry about my mistakes I’ve done this year and I hope I get what I want. I really want a American doll house, stuff animal puppy, tree house, that’s all I want to get for Christmas. I am going to put your cookies and milk at the table beside our chair and I might leave some carries too for the raindeer.

Love,

Madason C.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and Mrs Claus? I am good some times. I want a American girl doll pleas. Can I have a bookbag and desk. I put the milk and cookies on my kitchen table.

Love,

Jaden

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and Mrs. Claus? I was bad but can have a cuple of presints. I want a toy dog. I also want a xbox 1.

Love,

Garry

Dear Santa,

Don’t worry Jack is fine see that’s what I named the elf. Well I kinde bin akting up but I no I can do better I promis so can I pleas have a xbox one? Oh and can Jack stay a little bit longer. Can I may have a rumot cihchroi rasecot? Plece oh plece can I have lego demenchins and this other lego game it looks pretty fun. Ok this is the last one so lisin cerfully. Can I may have a black panther and a h4mah hriha cerectr. So the milk and cookys will be on the table and I will all most forget how is pransr dancer and rodof doing? I’ll leve some raindeer food on the side of my haws. Have a safe fly santa and merry Christmas evrybidy!

Love,

Malakai

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? What have you bin doing? I have trid to be good. I want a rell puppy that is brawn. I also want a compter that is blak. I rile want a goldfish. Can I have a black cat to? I whod like Netflix. I will leve the cookies and milk on the tabol. I hope you don’t crash win you are in the sled.

Love,

Ava D.

Dear Santa,

Are your raindeer doing good? I am 7 years old. I like to play soccer. May I have a drone May I please have a six1. May I please have a remot control playn? Or niky shoes? Please some movies. The milk and cookies are on the tabl. There will be food for the raindeer too. Don’t get hurt.

Love,

Abraham

Dear Santa,

Are the reindeers practicing? I was a little bad because my mom and my dad gives me 300 homework and lots of books so it makes me angry so that makes mad. Just give four toys. I want a one changing transofmrer his name is romver and it comes a medium box I want a pokeman,. I want Gradoing and pickich and charzicard and thank for the toys. Dear Santa I love you and thanks and the cookis will be at the table.

Love,

Shiy S

Dear Santa,

How are you and your raindeer? I have pretty good this year but I fight with my siblings a little. Can I please have n ipod? Ore you can get me a Isnbelly American Girl Doll. I would also like a blue hachable. How about a artset plese. We might have ney cookeys and milk but if we do I will liv it on the tabl we might have raindeer food out in the yard. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Siehna

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Clos? I like dolls pikp and prepolp. I like ipopys. I like donns. Pleas can I have a baby alive doll. May I pleas have a new wayr boded max I have a ipopd. May I have a elf on the sef. The mik and cook will be at the tree.

Love,

Audletm

Dear Santa,

How is the reindirs? I was little bad Santa. For you Santa cookies and apples for the reindeer. Can I please haven oubber bubble? Also some wwe toys. Will you send my elf on the shelf? And maybe some Scooby doo legos and ghost buster legos? I hope you don’t fall off my roof.

Love,

Traython P.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want a drohn with a camry. And so if it is to go to the bech. And I want my 4 frynt teth. And I want a dc assle goset and I want it to be five feet tall. I don’t have the cookies or egg to be but I hope it will be on the table. Have a good new years.

Sincerely,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

Did you eat too many cookies last year? I am good and I be good at my house. Santa I want to get something and do everything. I want a Nintendo DS and I want a race car that has batteries and I want a baseball that go up in a tree and it come back. I want to get all the things and do everything. And I want to get something like cookies and milk. I will put them in a chair and I will put something in the trees and Santa will give me presents. When I wake up and I will see Santa and say goodbye.

Thank you,

Gael G.

Dear Santa,

How are you. I bine good for my mom. The cookies and randeer food are in the playroom take the hall on the secont room. Can I pleas have a ipod plea? I need a psixl. I need a ipad plea. I wold like a baby alive doll make her hare blond pleas. Can I have a apple computer? Can I have a phone plea. Take care.

Love,

Piper

Dear Santa,

How are you having good days. Well I am having a great summer. I have a question how are the rein deers are they ok are they hurt? Can you please give me a box full of toy cars for my brothers and some pok moh full movies for me also pokemon books and a movie Hulk for my dad also a DS for me too. Thank you. Be careful on your way here Santa. I love you Santa. I love leave your cookies and milk on my table and the rein deers food too.

From Aldrinnae

Mountain View

2nd Grade

Mrs. Nethery

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa I am Meadow I am in seaced gread. I go to Mouiun view. I am whriting to you for this Chrismas Eve. First, How do rain deer fly to houses at night. How you fit in chimnies. How do the Elves make toys. How cold is the north pole. How do you have majice powers. Also, I rilly rilly want a mermaid tail case I don’t have one. Next, I want a hot pink mermaid tail, and I want a blue violen, black and white string shirt, hot pink fuzzy jacket. Finally, I have been rilly rilly nice at school I never am meen to people. I’ve been a good girl this year you are the niceed Santa in the would love you a hole lot.

Love, Meadow B.

Dear Santa,

Hellow Santa how are you doing. My name is Alayna. I am 7 years old. I go to Mountain Viea School. I am in 2en grad. I am goin to tell you a little about want I do on Chrasmas. First, I am going to ask you some casten about Chrasmas. How in the wold do the randeer fly on Chrasmas night? How in the wold do you get so chuby? How do you get down chemnes? Also, I am going to tell you how I have been good. When my papol past away I had to clean his house. When I tack my lunch for school I help pack my lunch. In the morning I get my water botel. Some time get my sisters water botel. Next, I am going to tell you what I want for Chrasmas. I want a pig because they are so cute. I want a doki watch. Be cause you can face time and yore momy can track you. I also want a baby brother. Be cause they are so cute and cause I already have 2 older sisters. Finally, I love Chresmas so much be caus that was when Jesese Cris was born. I will leve you some cooks and milk I will also leve carts for the randeer. Pleas do not lete the randeer pop a gen.

Love, Alayna L.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa I am Annie Clare. I am in the second grade at Monton View. I am witing to you because I want to know how you are doing. First, I want to ask you some questens. I want to know how tall the are the elfs? How in the world can you get to all the how howses in one night? How do the little tiny elfs fly? Also I have ben a good girl and I have helped my family. I have worked relly hard at school. I make my brother a relly relly good brefest. I also I do my home work each and every night. Next this is what I want for Christmas first I want hot pink computer and I wold also like some doce and a teal being bag chir. Finnly I love Christmas because jesus crist was born. This year I will bring you cokes and the riandeers carits and cellre.

Love, Annie Clare P.

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa my name is Brandon M. I am wrighting because you are the wone ho gives prezins to all of the boys and girls that have ben good. How many elvs do you have? How old are you. I have helped my daddy get stuf because his foot hurts and it hurts for hem to work. I want a toy dirt bike. I want a toy woody doll and I want a toy hoiizi off of toy story. At Christmas I will leve Santa milk and cookes. Crismas is my favrit holuday.

Sincerely, Brandon M.

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Lyric I am in second grade. I just wan to see he a you are doing. So I am going to ask a quesh. How do you thru the chimne? How do your can fin?

Love, Lyric

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa my name is Weston. I’m writing about you because you are a rilly good frind of mine you give me osum toys at crismus and I am in 2 grade. First how do you git down chemnes also how do raindeer fly. How meny cokes do you eat in one night and how do you git to evry kide in one night. Also I have ben good I have sherd and ben nice and worked hard at school. Next I want is a big combin for my big moer with packs of corn for chrsmse from you. Finlly I am going to leve you milk and cockes on a plat I feel like crismise is my favoret time of year I wish you good luck.

Your frind, Weston W.

Dear Santa,

I am Cristofer I whunt to tell you som thing I want for Christmas. First can I ask you sum questyens. How do the raindeer flye how do you get in every house in the would? How dow you get in the chimines. Also can I tell you stuf I hav done. I feed my dog every day. I clean my uncles room. I help my mom with the groshrys. I lisen to my mom and dad and my uncle. Next can I tell you stuff I want for cristmus. A toy robot a wolter gelt a toy car a movie a toy grille. I am going to tell you stuff I am going to leave you milk cookeis.

Your friend, Cristofer

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa my name is Owen I am in 2nd grad I want to tell you about me. First I want to ask some queshens. How do you get down all the chameys in one night. Santa how old are you. Also I dsvrve a present one is I clean the living room for the chritmas tree. I put up a lot of stuff. Next all I want for Christmas is a poke doll that’s all I want for Christmas. Finally Santa I am going to give you a present and some cookeys. I know what Christmas riley means.

Sincerely, Owen P.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you doing. My name is Logan. I am writing you a letter. First Santa I want to ask you some quickins. How come rander fly. How do you eat all of the cokes. How tall are the elvs are they tall. Were is the noth pool. Also I have be gud I helped my mom wash dishes I helped my dad cut stuf. I helped my mom clean stuf. I helped my dad plent stuf. Next Santa I wand a drt bike for chrismis. I want it because I can ride on it. Finally, I feel good I live cimis. I will be good for you. Because you give me stuf I like.

Sincerely, Logan

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa my name is Emma. I’m writing so you can know I want something Chrismas. First, how do you get down the chimney. How do the raindeer fly. Also I daserv my gift because I cleaned the littr box shared my toys work hard I am nice to others and I gave gift’s to kid’s. Next, I want a violin or an esl you choos because your so nice! Finally, I am going to leave you cookies, a slise of cake, milk and a gift card.

Love, Emma H.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Dalton C. I go to maintain vew elmery school. I am in sent grad. I am writing cas I want so toys for crismus santa. First, how do you go down chentys. How do the raindeer fly. How cold is it in the noth pole. How do the elfs make toys. Also, I help my mom clen the horse. I clen my room it is stikey. I wrok herd at school. I recred botols for the word to grow. Next, I want a Notel BDS. I want a amazn fire stik. I want a ipad. I also want a amzon tv. Finally, I will give you cokes abnd milk on crism eve night. I fell good abot this crism and santa mary crism don’t eat to many cooks good night santa.

Sincerely, Dalton C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Aidan I am ritin to you. First, ask a quesin. How tall are your elfs? Also why I have with my ssdr. Next what want aviet ms cor set a viet lego set.

Your Friend, Aidan A

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I am Karter. I am writing about what I want for Christmas. First Santa how do you eat all those cookeys don’t you get full. Santa how do you stay awake all night. Don’t you get tired. Also I helped my dad cut down a Christmas tree and helped put lights on it to. Next Santa this is what I want for Christmas first thing is drone second thing is an ipad minny. Finally, I think this will be a grate christma this year. I am going to leave Santa a lot of cookey and milk.

Yours truly, Karter L

Dear Santa,

Good titings to you Satna I am Gracie I am in the 2 grad at Moutin Viwe elemitry. I want to tall you wat I want for Chrismas. First, how dow rainbeer fly. How old are you Santa. How tall are the elfs how dow you get to every house in one night? Also I have ben a very Good Girl I help with my brother. Next, I want a doll and a Gracie doll for Chrismis. Finally, I love you and Chrismis so much.

Your friend, Gracie P.

Dear Santa,

My name is Audrey I am writeing to you for Crismise. First I want to know how you go dowe chimnies if there kno chimnies. How raindeers fly. I want to know how elfs work. How do you make it to all the house in one night? Also, I am writeing because I ben nice. I do worek at school. Im kind to my frends at school. I love my family so much. Next I what toys. I want a my life house I want a vialen that is pink its ok if you don’t bring them all to me. I am happy.

Love, Audrey S.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Alexander I am going to write something to you. First how do you go down a little chimby. Also I help my dad dig the dirt I help my dad count money. Next I want an red shovel that I don’t have at all. Finally feel happy. Do for Santa I want a pichre with you.

Love, Alexander

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Westwood Elementary’s Diesel Hendry tells James Hendrix, as Santa Claus, what he’d like for Christmas this year. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ChristmasGreetings.jpg (Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Westwood Elementary’s Diesel Hendry tells James Hendrix, as Santa Claus, what he’d like for Christmas this year.

Elementary students share their thoughts, wants