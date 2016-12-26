221 crash update

BALDWIN-A Jefferson woman was uninjured after she was t-boned in a collision on US-221 earlier this month.

That news comes from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, who said Gladys Olsen was charged with failure to yield following an evening crash that occurred near the intersection of Frank Edwards Road and US-221 on Dec. 11.

According to a report filed by North Carolina State Trooper DB Searcy, the accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. when Olsen, stopped at the intersection of Frank Edwards Road and US-221 and pulled out onto US-221 in front of Tracy Alan Bare, of Todd, who was traveling south on US-221.

Bare’s pickup t-boned Olsen’s Hummer, which rolled onto its right side. First responders from the Ashe County Rescue Squad, Ashe Medics and Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene. Olsen was briefly trapped in her SUV, but was pulled from the vehicle by first responders and transported from the scene.

Reach Adam Orr at 336-489-3058.

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Gladys Olsen was transported following a Dec. 11, crash on US-221 in Fleetwood. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSCN5517-2.jpg (Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Gladys Olsen was transported following a Dec. 11, crash on US-221 in Fleetwood.

Hummer rolls following impact