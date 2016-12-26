LAUREL SPRINGS-Dallas Shatley was one of 23 people shot dead by police in North Carolina in 2015.

His death came at a time when police shootings garnered growing national attention concerning the use of deadly force by police officers.

A compilation of data from the Washington Post newspaper provides a closer glimpse of these shootings nationally and how they impact each demographic by state, including North Carolina.

While race seemed to play a factor in many high profile cases, the numbers of those shot dead -whether justified or not – in North Carolina shows that nearly twice as many white people (15) were killed in officer involved shootings than blacks (8), according to the data.

Nationally speaking, 991 people were shot dead by police in 2015, said the report.

Ten of those people killed in these shootings were at least 45 years of age. Shatley was 62 at the time of his death. Only two of the shooting deaths involved a female.

Shatley’s case was one of only two that involved a vehicle.

According to police reports, Shatley dragged an Ashe County sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle. Deputies confronted Shatley as they responded to a report of a disturbance. Shots later rang out and Shatley was pronounced dead. His death was one of two of its kind that occurred in July last year. Lee Aaron Gerston was a 30-year-old white man armed with a knife when he was shocked with a stun gun and shot on July 24, 2015 in Pinnacle. He had just robbed a tanning salon and reportedly stabbed another man. He was shot after Stokes County police used a stun gun on him and he refused to drop his knife, according to media reports.

According to the national report, several officers have already been cleared in similar shootings.

Unlike many other law enforecment personnel, the officer who pulled the trigger in this particular shooting death is facing charges.

The man charged in Shatley’s death – from ACSO Sheriff’s deputy Joshua Hopkins – is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6. That’s of course baring any delays or continuances in the case.

Following a lengthy investigation by the district attorney’s office in Davidson County, authorities charged Hopkins with second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

The road to Hopkins’ acquittal relies on a handful of key factors.

Court records in Hopkins’ case also outlined the legally defined elements of second degree murder.

According to the state, a person is guilty of murder of a person in the second degree if they kill someone with malice.

Malice can be inferred from the intentional use of a deadly weapon to inflict harm.

Second degree murder can be established by showing a voluntary killing committed with a deadly weapon, according to the state.

The same court records that outlined the needed circumstances for a murder conviction also included details about what constitutes self-defense.

To rely upon self-defense to excuse a killing that would otherwise be criminal, the killer must have believed that the use of of force was necessary to prevent an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to himself or another person, said court records.

Also, the killer must not have used excessive force, according to the state.

