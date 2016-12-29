Ashe native Clark Cox featured in new exhibit

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Museum’s newest exhibit features someone who was mightier with the pen than with the sword — Clark Cox.

Cox was born in Ashe County on Feb. 21, 1943 and was the son of Juanita Weiss Cox and Scott Cox. He was a Morehead Scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a former member of the Lions Club and a member of First Baptist Church of Rockingham, where he served as a deacon.

Cox was the editor of the Richmond County Historical Society’s newsletter, “From the Quill,” from Aug. 1987 to 1991. The society’s Clark Cox Historical Fiction Award is named in his memory.

Professionally, Cox had been the associate editor and editor of the Richmond County Daily Journal, news editor and senior writer for The Pilot in Moore County, and he was a major contributor to Joe M. McLaurin’s Richmond County Historic Collection.

He wrote “The Justice of Our Cause,” an historical outdoor drama for and about Richmond County in July of 1976. It was performed at the new county amphitheater at what was the time, Richmond Technical Institute, under the direction of Glenn Sumpter, another former Daily Journal editor.

From the Robesion newspaper that year, “Richmond County’s Bicentennial observance culminates with the opening of the outdoor drama, ‘The Justice of Our Cause’ in the new county amphitheater on the campus of Richmond Technical Institute. The play, which will run for four consecutive nights, is an imaginative blend of comedy, tragedy and significant history threaded with music of the same genre. The story interweaves the Revolutionary War participation and effects on the people of Richmond County. The tragic moments in ‘Justice’ are real events in Richmond County history such as British Major James Wemyss’ terrorist acts in the county, including his revenge on a Pee Dee River ferry boat operator.”

Another piece, Cox authored was “General Henry William Harrington And The Harrington Cemetery,” for the Richmond County Luncheon Lions Club and at the time cost $2.50. Harrington was the founder of the City of Rockingham and the downtown square is named in his honor.

Perhaps Cox’s most well-known writing came from his paperback “Deadly Greed,” a true crime story about the shocking murders of Maceo McEachern and his mother Vela McEachern — both friends of Cox — in Hamlet. The mysterious 1991 slayings ultimately involving local, state and FBI investigators were beset by complications of race, romance and greed, all of which are examined by Cox.

Copies of all three — as well as Cox’s biography, family and work photos, a Corona typewriter and Daily Journal newspapers — are on display at the museum as of Friday, said Tourism Director Kelly Pruett Chance.

The Richmond County Museum is located in the former railroad depot at 101 W. Broad Ave. in Rockingham and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Matt Harrelson | Daily Journal) A new exhibit featuring author and former Richmond County Daily Journal editor Clark Cox is now on display at the Richmond County Museum in Rockingham. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cox-exhibit.jpg (Matt Harrelson | Daily Journal) A new exhibit featuring author and former Richmond County Daily Journal editor Clark Cox is now on display at the Richmond County Museum in Rockingham.