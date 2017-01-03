County approves land deal for new middle school

The Ashe County School System cleared another hurdle in securing a new home for the county’s lone middle school.

On Tuesday, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 in agreeing to the purchase of 40 acres of land owned by Larry Dollar for $40,000 an acre or $1.6 million. Per the original agreement, the commissioners also approved an escrow payment of $45,000 until funding in full is secured.

The new middle school site sits near the newly expanded American Emergency Vehicle’s plant in Jefferson. Groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled to begin in spring 2019.

Superintendent Phyliss Yates said the environmental, land, topographical surveys and title search are also now complete. Dollar is also in agreement with the boundary lines.

Any design plans must also be approved by the Department of Public Instruction’s School Planning Division in Raleigh.

For school officials, the selection of the property was a practical choice. The site is water and sewer ready. The abundance of space and level ground would also be conducive to any expansion plans.

Despite the perceived practicality of the selection, the choice to put the middle school in Jefferson hasn’t come without some dissent.

In defending the school system’s decision, Yates also explained in a previous interview why the board did not choose a piece of property closer to the northwest corner of the county. Recently, the board has caught the ire of residents in that area who are already dreading a long commute for their children once they hit the middle grades age.

“We looked and looked and told community leaders if they could find a piece of property that was large enough and suitable and wasn’t on a mountain or hill like the present land at the middle school site, we would certainly look at it,” Yates said in August. “We just couldn’t find any property. Plus water and sewer (ready) make it a cheaper project. If we did it down that way (Warrensville), we must build our own water and sewer. In this day and age, it’s much better to have it provided to you.”