Jurisdiction Challenged

Ashe County has filed a petition of judicial review against the county’s planning board and Appalachian Materials in response to the governing body overturning a controversial 2015 decision by the planning department that has since galvanized public opinion on polluting industries.

In October, the planning board overturned the county’s earlier decision that denied Appalachian Materials a permit to construct an asphalt plant in Glendale Springs. It was signed into order on Dec. 1, 2016 reversing the county planning director’s decision denying a permit pursuant to the county’s Polluting Industry Development Ordinance and affirmatively ordering the county planning director to issue a permit to Appalachian Materials, the case by the county reads.

The county is arguing the planning board exceeded its limited jurisdiction in issuing its order of reversal and overstepped its boundaries in trying to stop the county from enforcing laws as written.

Ultimately, the county is asking the court to conduct a judicial review of the planning board’s proceedings that overturned the 2015 decision.

To support its claim, the county is once again contesting that that Appalachian Material’s application for a PIDO was incomplete because it did not include all state and federal permits including, crucially, an air quality permit.

Appalachian Materials initially appealed the decision made by the county last year to deny its June 2015 bid to construct an asphalt plant in an existing quarry near a sparsely populated community in the southern end of the county.

The company further claims the county succumbed to political pressure in imposing a moratorium on polluting industries permits.

That moratorium, which eventually lasted nearly a year, has since expired as the county adopted a more stringent “high impact land use” ordinance earlier this fall.

The company’s representatives argue the initial approval from the planning department is binding and can not be reversed. This approval, of course, was later dismissed due to what the county saw as an incomplete application.

Error by the planning board?

The county further contends the planning board was, in fact, acting as a board of adjustment, and had no inherent jurisdiction and possessed only the jurisdiction granted by state and county law at the time it released its findings on the case.

Furthermore, the county claims the planning board was an inferior administrative tribunal to the Superior Court and at the time of the appeal, Appalachian Materials had already selected the Ashe County Superior Court as the forum to litigate the issues it sought to raise in the proceeding. The county claims the planning board was aware of the pending litigation.

Moreover, the county is contending the planning board should not have even held the proceeding or entered the order of reversal.

The petition then claims the board had limited appellate jurisdiction and that it is powerless to grant exemptions from county laws, waive mandatory requirements of county laws or stop the county from enforcing the laws as written.

Additionally, the county claims the planning board is powerless to order the planning director to issue a PIDO permit when the planning director’s final decision was correct based upon the record before him.

Following the filing of the county’s suit, the burden of filing an answer now rests on the planning board and Appalachian Materials.

Previously, the Jefferson Post filed a Freedom of Information Act requesting financial documents in regards to how much the county has spent or might incur concerning the ongoing asphalt plant legal debate. The county denied that request.

D.J. Cecile, manager of Appalachian Materials, said he was not in the position to comment at this time.

The ongoing debate surrounding the planned construction of an asphalt plant in Glendale Springs has elicited fevered responses from numerous community leaders, including self-proclaimed environmentalists. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_asphalt-plant.jpg The ongoing debate surrounding the planned construction of an asphalt plant in Glendale Springs has elicited fevered responses from numerous community leaders, including self-proclaimed environmentalists.



