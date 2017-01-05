Tox Report: Todd man killed in crash was above legal limit

WEST JEFFERSON-The blood alcohol content of a Todd man that was killed in a Black Friday accident on U.S. 221 was above the legal limit, according to a toxicology report.

An analysis of the ethanol level of Robert Wayne Greene found 220 mg/dL of ethanol in a sample collected from his eye and 250 mg/dL in a urine sample, said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A sample greater than 80 is considered positive for driving under the influence in North Carolina while levels greater than or equal to 400 mg/dL are potentially fatal, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Greene, 42, of Todd, was traveling south from West Jefferson on Nov. 25 when his 2005 Subaru ran off the road to the right, struck an embankment and overturned. Greene was partially ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to Ashe Memorial Hospital, but did not survive his injuries, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Greene was not wearing his seat belt, said the NCHP. A passenger riding with Greene was treated and released.

The accident occurred between Mulatto Mountain and Nettle Knob roads in West Jefferson. U.S. 221 was blocked off between the intersection of N.C. 163 and Clarence Lyall Road for more than an hour.

Reach Jesse Campbell at 336-846-7164.

A Todd man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of a fatal U.S. 221 crash in November. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_wreck-2.jpg A Todd man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of a fatal U.S. 221 crash in November.