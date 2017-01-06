Ashe County Crash Report Dec. 21-Jan.1

ASHE COUNTY — The following are the most recent accidents reported by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and are considered public record.

Dec. 21

Danny Junior Eldreth, of 2396 Long Branch Road, Lansing, was traveling north on N.C. 194 when his 2013 Toyota struck a deer that was laying in the roadway. The deer had been struck by another vehicle just prior to the collision.

Dec. 23

Andrew William Shepherd, of 2410B U.S. 221 N, Jefferson, was driving a 2009 Toyota on S.R. 1625 when he entered a curve, failed to reduce speed and struck a 2015 Chevrolet belonging to Christopher Keith Phillips, of 425 Col. Francis Road, Crumpler. Shepherd was charged with failure to reduce speed.

Dec. 25

Cody Eugene Bloodworth, of 146 N. Anderson Drive, Lot No. 9, of Sandersville, Ga., was traveling west on N.C. 88 when he slowed to make a right turn and was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet driven by Brenda Roark Trivette, of 289 Trivette Hollow Road, Creston. Trivette was cited for failure to reduce speed. Both vehicles sustained less than $1,000 in damages.

Dec. 28

Carl May Houck, of 13120 N.C. 194 N., Lansing, was stopped a stop sign waiting to make a left turn onto N.C. 88. He failed to yield to Charles Lewis Perdue, of 366 Stone Ridge, Jefferson, and struck his 2000 Toyota in the intersection. Houck was cited for failure to yield.

Dec. 29

Andres Nmn Leon, of 917 Fairview Drive, West Jefferson, was charged with driving while intoxicated and a hit and run following a center-line collision with a 2003 Ford driven by Juan Carlos Parada, of 1212 W. Buffalo Road, West Jefferson.

Dec. 30

Manuel Angel Torres, of 1501 SW 134 Way, Apt. D204, Pembroke Pines, Fl. was traveling east on N.C. 163 when his 2008 Nissan struck a deer. His vehicle sustained $4,800 in damages.

John Thomas McCoy, Jr., of 2620 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was traveling south in a 1997 Chevrolet when he slid off the right side of the roadway before overturning down an embankment. His vehicle came to rest in a creek on its side. The driver and passenger left the scene on foot and failure to report the collision. McCoy was cited for failure to report the accident and a lane control violation.

