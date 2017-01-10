Stuart gives birth to first baby of 2017

JEFFERSON – Alexandria Luna Woodard quietly groaned and clasped her cheek with a tiny hand as she fought sleep to little or no avail.

Nestled within the safe confines of her mother’s loving arms at Ashe Memorial Hospital, the newborn welcomed the world and a New Year as the first baby born in Ashe County in 2017.

She is the first child to Kayla Stuart and Ethan Ray Woodard, both of Todd.

“It’s… different,” said Ethan on being a parent as he gazed at his daughter.

“It’s very different,” Stuart added with a laugh that was accompanied by a few chuckles from the chorus of grandparents in the room.

Alexandria was born at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday morning to an obviously tired, but relieved mother.

She came into this world at seven pounds, 11.9 ounces and 20 inches in length. Alexandria was born with the assistance of Dr. Melinda Wonsick.

The youngest Woodard was greeted by grandparents Keith and Penny Stuart and Shannon Thompson and Jonathan Woodard.

For years, AMH has continued the tradition of promoting the birth of the county’s first child annually with invitations to the press to celebrate the event.

