Ashe County Arrest Report Dec. 20 – Jan. 10

ASHE COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked in the Ashe County Detention Center Tuesday, Dec. 20 through Tuesday, Jan. 10. The information is provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and is public record.

Dec. 20

Marty Joe Holsclaw, 25, of West Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.

Dec. 21

Abraham Grant Jordan, 26, of Fleetwood, was charged with non-support of a child.

Dec. 24

Cynthia Diane Hale, 41, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault by strangulation.

Timothy Jack Hardin, 44, of Fleetwood, was charged with assault on a female.

Jan. 1

Andrew Wade Noblett, 38, of 1550 Little Peak Creek Road, Jefferson, was charged assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Megan Loretta Maze, 20, of 495 Nathans Creek School Road, Crumpler, was charged with simple assault.

Angel Michelle Mullins Severt, 44, of 1031 Little Peak Creek, Jefferson, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. She was issued a $700 cash bond.

Nancy Maine Stephens, 55, of 2219 N.C. 88 West, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of failure to comply with child support.

Jan. 2

Gabriel Perez, 27, of 1895 U.S. 221, Jefferson, was charged with communicating threats. He was issued $750 bond.

Jan. 3

James Walter Anderson, 32, of 111 Hound Lane, Statesville, was charged with non-support of a child. He was issued a $400 cash bond.

Michael Herke, 29, of 2823 Lower Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond.

Jan. 4

Andrew Neil Barton, 32, of 1013 West Peak Road, Creston, was charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor. He was issued a $1,200 cash bond.

Jan. 5

Kathy Ann Smith, 43, of 1321 N.C. 194 N., West Jefferson, was charged with simple assault.

Paul Allen Smith, II., 46, of N.C. 194 N., West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female.

Joseph Chad Jones, 35, of 295 Frank Roland Road, Warrensville, was charged with a probation violation. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Dakota Scott Combs, 19, of 769 East Whinlin Ridge Road, Lansing, was charged with larceny. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

Jan. 6

Sean Mark Stamper, 31, of 395 Phoenix Drive, Lansing, was charged with resisting a public officer, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearm by a felon. He received a combined $28,000 secured bond.

Reach Jesse Campbell at (336) 846-7164.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_sheriff.jpg