A done deal

JEFFERSON-Ashe County Schools came through in a big way for the Fleetwood Fire Department this week in approving a move that will allow the volunteer organization the land it needs to build its new firehouse.

The five-member Ashe County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the sale of the land and building that was once the old Fleetwood Elementary School for $150,000 to the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department.

The move comes after months of scrambling by Fleetwood Fire leaders ahead of the department’s forced relocation amid the ongoing widening of US-221.

Rick Surber, Chairman of the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors, said Jan. 9, that the department can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to the school board’s decision.

“This removes a lot of the uncertainty for us,” Surber said. “And now we can focus on the actual move and what needs to happen next.”

How’d we get here?

The question of where to move isn’t a new one for Fleetwood Fire & Rescue. Its leadership has worked with state and local officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation since at least early 2013, but the ongoing widening of US-221 had put the department in something of a bind.

The project’s planned path will force Fleetwood Fire to move from its current location at 9005 US-221 S.

The department had worried that relocation could have come as early as November 2016, but the decision was postponed in part to give the department the time it needed to find a suitable new home.

That hasn’t been easy. The department needed a site that offered it plenty of space to house its fire fighting equipment, easy access to the community’s main roads and, most dauntingly, had to be situated within a 1/4 mile of the department’s current location, Surber said in September 2016.

Fleetwood Fire also fretted over fair compensation for the hassle that comes with moving an operation as important as the community fire house. Department leaders said in March it had rejected an NCDOT offer that failed to meet the property’s tax value – pegged by county tax officials in 2015 at some $238,000.

But in September, Fleetwood Fire officials began investigating the possibility of moving the operation just across the road to the old elementary school, which was shuttered and turned into a community center after the completion of Westwood Elementary.

After testing confirmed the site’s suitability for the department’s plans, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in December to to relinquish any responsibility or accept the old elementary school site and returned the offer to the school board to do with as it pleased, paving the way for Monday night’s decision.

School board members thanked the Fleetwood firefighters for their efforts while board member Charlie King highlighted the department’s work at the center of November’s Two Mile wildfire for praise.

Neither Surber nor Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Justin Phillips could offer a firm timetable for the department’s move, but said they’ve been assured that the project’s contractor will work with them ahead of the start of future construction.

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Ashe County Board of Education Chairman CB Jones, left, speaks with members of the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department on Jan. 9, in Jefferson. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSCN5612.jpg (Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Ashe County Board of Education Chairman CB Jones, left, speaks with members of the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department on Jan. 9, in Jefferson.

