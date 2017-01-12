Here’s who’s scheduled to be in district court this week

The following cases are scheduled to be heard in Ashe County District Court beginning Jan. 12, 2017.
Joshua Max Aben: misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass
Dustin Geter Baker: dwlr not impaired rev, possess/sell nontax pd alcohol, possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possess marij paraphernalia
Risa Elise Baker: failure to reduce speed
Jesus S Barazia: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control, civil revocation dr lic (30)
Ashley Amber Bare: misdemeanor larceny, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia
Christopher Ray Barker: defrauding drug/alcohol screen
William Allen Barker: operate veh no ins, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt
Ricky O’Neal Barnes: dwlr not impaired rev
Lisa Calhoun Biondi: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control
Darrell Wade Blevins: fraud disposal mortgage prop, dwlr not impaired rev, drive/allow mv no registration, operate veh no ins, fict/alt title/reg card/tag, Give/lend/borrow lic plate
Robert Blevins: assault by pointing a gun, pwimsd methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, maintn veh/dwell/place cs (f), possess drug paraphernalia
Chri Bumgarner-Mushrom: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30), carrying concealed weapon
Christopher Bumgarner: unsealed wine/liq in pass area
Timothy Douglas Byland: dwlr not impaired rev, fict/alt title/reg card/tag, operate veh no ins, drive/allow mv no registration
Mako Angelo Caldera: operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag
Amanda Grace Calhoun: fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt
Joseph Wayne Calhoun: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt
Christopher Carpenter: fail to wear seat belt-driver, dwlr not impaired rev, unsafe tires
Graham Steven Cimaglia: fail to wear seat belt-driver, dwlr not impaired rev
Chaysen Blake Conner: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30), flee/elude arrest w/mv (f), possess marij paraphernalia, dwlr not impaired rev, reckless drvg-wanton disregard
Justin Lee Cox: Dwlr not impaired rev
Randall Walter Cox: dv protective order viol (m)
Janet Marie Culley: reckless drvg-wanton disregard, shoplifting concealment goods
Rebecca Danielson: driving while impaired
William David Dishman: dwlr not impaired rev, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag
Tori Dowell: larceny of motor vehicle (f), poss stolen goods/prop (f), misdemeanor larceny, larceny of chose in action, injury to personal property, break or enter a motor vehicle, felony larceny
Joseph Francis Drauss: driving while impaired, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area
Daniel Lane Goodman: dwlr not impaired rev
Brian Allan Greer: possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, simple possess sch ii cs (m), possess marij paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia
Dwayne Thomas Greer: misdemeanor probation viol
John Lyne Hambright: driving while impaired, inhale toxic vapors, hit/run leave scene prop dam
Jonathan Max Hamby: expired registration card/tag
Abraham Hern Hernandez: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control, civil revocation dr lic (30)
Marty Holsclaw: simple possess sch iii cs (m), possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny
Lannie Lamar Hoppers: driving while impaired, dwlr not impaired rev, assault on a female, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area
Daniel Evan Houck: simple possess sch vi cs (m), possess drug paraphernalia
Jon Andrew Howell: resisting public officer, driving while impaired, hit/run fail stop prop damage, civil revocation dr lic (30)
Sharon Lynn Hughes: dwlr not impaired rev, poss/disp alt/fict/revd dr lic, fail to secure passen under 16
Jose Torres Jimenez: Jimenez,jose,torres dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, drive/allow mv no registration
Matthew Noble Jordan: fail to wear seat belt-driver
Cynthia Le Kapp-Foster: lar remove/dest/deact compo, probation violation, obtain property false pretense, probation violation
Humberto Velaz Ledezma: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, reckless driving to endanger, drive left of center
James Farel Lewis: operate veh no ins, expired registration card/tag
Charles Eric Lipscomb: dwlr not impaired rev, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area, fail pedestrian right of way
Eric Lipscomb: operate veh no ins
David Ray Love: dwlr impaired rev, operate veh no ins
Debora Maltba: defrauding drug/alcohol screen
Kayla Marie McCoy: dwlr not impaired rev
Vinent John McCoy: assault with a deadly weapon
Tammy Marie McCullars: shoplifting concealment goods
Jacob Jackson McKiddy: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30)
Keith Allen Medley: dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection
Miranda Victori Miller: operate veh no ins, fail comply lic restrictions, expired registration card/tag
James Montana: shoplifting concealment goods
Briana Combs Nethery: shoplifting concealment goods
Omer Yo Orellana-Tobar: driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)
Eden Zuniga Padilla: no operators license, driving while impaired, civil revocation dr lic (30)
Steven D Paisley: allow live stock to run at lar
Moises Perez: driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)
Selenna Olivia Perez: breaking and or entering (f), larceny after break/enter
Kenneth Kirla Pittman: dwlr not impaired rev, fictitious info to officer, window tinting viol
Amanda Lovelace Ramey: expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, dwlr not impaired rev
Alex Ray Rash: dwlr, possess drug paraphernalia, show cause, injury to personal property
Alberto Cruz Reyes: poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area, driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)
Timothy Joseph Riley: dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag
Joshua Knight Rockwell: injury to real property, injury to personal property, larceny of motor vehicle (f), poss stolen goods/prop (f), misdemeanor larceny, larceny of chose in action, break or enter a motor vehicle, felony larceny
Jessica Myers Roten: simple assault
Andrew James Russell: reckless driving to endanger, false report to police station
Gary Daniel Rutherford: expired/no inspection
Jessica Rutherford: possess drug paraphernalia, simple possess sch vi cs (m)
Terry Joel Saunders Jr: consume alcoholic beverage les, simple possess sch vi cs (m), possess marij paraphernalia
Melinda Daw Settlemeyer: misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass
Amanda Sue Severt: fail wear seat belt-front seat
Brooke Michelle Severt: misd prob viol out of county
Jeffery Springer: driving while impaired, drive left of center, fail comply lic restrictions, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area
Sean Mark Stamper: resisting public officer, simple possess sch iii cs (m), possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possess marij paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia
Muriel L Stevens: school attendance law viol, failure to pay monies
Destiny Simone Travis: allow unlicensed to drive, a&a dwlr not impaired rev, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt, drive left of center
James Albert Utley: driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, open cont after cons alc 1st
Lauren Anne Vassil: possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, resisting public officer
Gary James Walker: operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag
Amanda Leigh Woodie: misdemeanor aid and abet
Heather Nicole Woodie: Dwlr not impaired rev
Ashley Wurth: shoplifting concealment goods