Here’s who’s scheduled to be in district court this week

The following cases are scheduled to be heard in Ashe County District Court beginning Jan. 12, 2017.

Joshua Max Aben: misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass

Dustin Geter Baker: dwlr not impaired rev, possess/sell nontax pd alcohol, possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possess marij paraphernalia

Risa Elise Baker: failure to reduce speed

Jesus S Barazia: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Ashley Amber Bare: misdemeanor larceny, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia

Christopher Ray Barker: defrauding drug/alcohol screen

William Allen Barker: operate veh no ins, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt

Ricky O’Neal Barnes: dwlr not impaired rev

Lisa Calhoun Biondi: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control

Darrell Wade Blevins: fraud disposal mortgage prop, dwlr not impaired rev, drive/allow mv no registration, operate veh no ins, fict/alt title/reg card/tag, Give/lend/borrow lic plate

Robert Blevins: assault by pointing a gun, pwimsd methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, maintn veh/dwell/place cs (f), possess drug paraphernalia

Chri Bumgarner-Mushrom: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30), carrying concealed weapon

Christopher Bumgarner: unsealed wine/liq in pass area

Timothy Douglas Byland: dwlr not impaired rev, fict/alt title/reg card/tag, operate veh no ins, drive/allow mv no registration

Mako Angelo Caldera: operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag

Amanda Grace Calhoun: fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt

Joseph Wayne Calhoun: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt

Christopher Carpenter: fail to wear seat belt-driver, dwlr not impaired rev, unsafe tires

Graham Steven Cimaglia: fail to wear seat belt-driver, dwlr not impaired rev

Chaysen Blake Conner: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30), flee/elude arrest w/mv (f), possess marij paraphernalia, dwlr not impaired rev, reckless drvg-wanton disregard

Justin Lee Cox: Dwlr not impaired rev

Randall Walter Cox: dv protective order viol (m)

Janet Marie Culley: reckless drvg-wanton disregard, shoplifting concealment goods

Rebecca Danielson: driving while impaired

William David Dishman: dwlr not impaired rev, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag

Tori Dowell: larceny of motor vehicle (f), poss stolen goods/prop (f), misdemeanor larceny, larceny of chose in action, injury to personal property, break or enter a motor vehicle, felony larceny

Joseph Francis Drauss: driving while impaired, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area

Daniel Lane Goodman: dwlr not impaired rev

Brian Allan Greer: possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, simple possess sch ii cs (m), possess marij paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia

Dwayne Thomas Greer: misdemeanor probation viol

John Lyne Hambright: driving while impaired, inhale toxic vapors, hit/run leave scene prop dam

Jonathan Max Hamby: expired registration card/tag

Abraham Hern Hernandez: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Marty Holsclaw: simple possess sch iii cs (m), possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny

Lannie Lamar Hoppers: driving while impaired, dwlr not impaired rev, assault on a female, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area

Daniel Evan Houck: simple possess sch vi cs (m), possess drug paraphernalia

Jon Andrew Howell: resisting public officer, driving while impaired, hit/run fail stop prop damage, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Sharon Lynn Hughes: dwlr not impaired rev, poss/disp alt/fict/revd dr lic, fail to secure passen under 16

Jose Torres Jimenez: Jimenez,jose,torres dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, drive/allow mv no registration

Matthew Noble Jordan: fail to wear seat belt-driver

Cynthia Le Kapp-Foster: lar remove/dest/deact compo, probation violation, obtain property false pretense, probation violation

Humberto Velaz Ledezma: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, reckless driving to endanger, drive left of center

James Farel Lewis: operate veh no ins, expired registration card/tag

Charles Eric Lipscomb: dwlr not impaired rev, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area, fail pedestrian right of way

Eric Lipscomb: operate veh no ins

David Ray Love: dwlr impaired rev, operate veh no ins

Debora Maltba: defrauding drug/alcohol screen

Kayla Marie McCoy: dwlr not impaired rev

Vinent John McCoy: assault with a deadly weapon

Tammy Marie McCullars: shoplifting concealment goods

Jacob Jackson McKiddy: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Keith Allen Medley: dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection

Miranda Victori Miller: operate veh no ins, fail comply lic restrictions, expired registration card/tag

James Montana: shoplifting concealment goods

Briana Combs Nethery: shoplifting concealment goods

Omer Yo Orellana-Tobar: driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Eden Zuniga Padilla: no operators license, driving while impaired, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Steven D Paisley: allow live stock to run at lar

Moises Perez: driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Selenna Olivia Perez: breaking and or entering (f), larceny after break/enter

Kenneth Kirla Pittman: dwlr not impaired rev, fictitious info to officer, window tinting viol

Amanda Lovelace Ramey: expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, dwlr not impaired rev

Alex Ray Rash: dwlr, possess drug paraphernalia, show cause, injury to personal property

Alberto Cruz Reyes: poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area, driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Timothy Joseph Riley: dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag

Joshua Knight Rockwell: injury to real property, injury to personal property, larceny of motor vehicle (f), poss stolen goods/prop (f), misdemeanor larceny, larceny of chose in action, break or enter a motor vehicle, felony larceny

Jessica Myers Roten: simple assault

Andrew James Russell: reckless driving to endanger, false report to police station

Gary Daniel Rutherford: expired/no inspection

Jessica Rutherford: possess drug paraphernalia, simple possess sch vi cs (m)

Terry Joel Saunders Jr: consume alcoholic beverage les, simple possess sch vi cs (m), possess marij paraphernalia

Melinda Daw Settlemeyer: misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass

Amanda Sue Severt: fail wear seat belt-front seat

Brooke Michelle Severt: misd prob viol out of county

Jeffery Springer: driving while impaired, drive left of center, fail comply lic restrictions, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area

Sean Mark Stamper: resisting public officer, simple possess sch iii cs (m), possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possess marij paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia

Muriel L Stevens: school attendance law viol, failure to pay monies

Destiny Simone Travis: allow unlicensed to drive, a&a dwlr not impaired rev, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt, drive left of center

James Albert Utley: driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, open cont after cons alc 1st

Lauren Anne Vassil: possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, resisting public officer

Gary James Walker: operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag

Amanda Leigh Woodie: misdemeanor aid and abet

Heather Nicole Woodie: Dwlr not impaired rev

Ashley Wurth: shoplifting concealment goods