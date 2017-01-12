Posted on by

Here’s who’s scheduled to be in district court this week


The following cases are scheduled to be heard in Ashe County District Court beginning Jan. 12, 2017.

Joshua Max Aben: misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass

Dustin Geter Baker: dwlr not impaired rev, possess/sell nontax pd alcohol, possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possess marij paraphernalia

Risa Elise Baker: failure to reduce speed

Jesus S Barazia: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Ashley Amber Bare: misdemeanor larceny, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia

Christopher Ray Barker: defrauding drug/alcohol screen

William Allen Barker: operate veh no ins, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt

Ricky O’Neal Barnes: dwlr not impaired rev

Lisa Calhoun Biondi: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control

Darrell Wade Blevins: fraud disposal mortgage prop, dwlr not impaired rev, drive/allow mv no registration, operate veh no ins, fict/alt title/reg card/tag, Give/lend/borrow lic plate

Robert Blevins: assault by pointing a gun, pwimsd methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, maintn veh/dwell/place cs (f), possess drug paraphernalia

Chri Bumgarner-Mushrom: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30), carrying concealed weapon

Christopher Bumgarner: unsealed wine/liq in pass area

Timothy Douglas Byland: dwlr not impaired rev, fict/alt title/reg card/tag, operate veh no ins, drive/allow mv no registration

Mako Angelo Caldera: operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag

Amanda Grace Calhoun: fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt

Joseph Wayne Calhoun: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt

Christopher Carpenter: fail to wear seat belt-driver, dwlr not impaired rev, unsafe tires

Graham Steven Cimaglia: fail to wear seat belt-driver, dwlr not impaired rev

Chaysen Blake Conner: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30), flee/elude arrest w/mv (f), possess marij paraphernalia, dwlr not impaired rev, reckless drvg-wanton disregard

Justin Lee Cox: Dwlr not impaired rev

Randall Walter Cox: dv protective order viol (m)

Janet Marie Culley: reckless drvg-wanton disregard, shoplifting concealment goods

Rebecca Danielson: driving while impaired

William David Dishman: dwlr not impaired rev, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag

Tori Dowell: larceny of motor vehicle (f), poss stolen goods/prop (f), misdemeanor larceny, larceny of chose in action, injury to personal property, break or enter a motor vehicle, felony larceny

Joseph Francis Drauss: driving while impaired, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area

Daniel Lane Goodman: dwlr not impaired rev

Brian Allan Greer: possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, simple possess sch ii cs (m), possess marij paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia

Dwayne Thomas Greer: misdemeanor probation viol

John Lyne Hambright: driving while impaired, inhale toxic vapors, hit/run leave scene prop dam

Jonathan Max Hamby: expired registration card/tag

Abraham Hern Hernandez: driving while impaired, fail maintain lane control, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Marty Holsclaw: simple possess sch iii cs (m), possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny

Lannie Lamar Hoppers: driving while impaired, dwlr not impaired rev, assault on a female, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area

Daniel Evan Houck: simple possess sch vi cs (m), possess drug paraphernalia

Jon Andrew Howell: resisting public officer, driving while impaired, hit/run fail stop prop damage, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Sharon Lynn Hughes: dwlr not impaired rev, poss/disp alt/fict/revd dr lic, fail to secure passen under 16

Jose Torres Jimenez: Jimenez,jose,torres dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, drive/allow mv no registration

Matthew Noble Jordan: fail to wear seat belt-driver

Cynthia Le Kapp-Foster: lar remove/dest/deact compo, probation violation, obtain property false pretense, probation violation

Humberto Velaz Ledezma: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, reckless driving to endanger, drive left of center

James Farel Lewis: operate veh no ins, expired registration card/tag

Charles Eric Lipscomb: dwlr not impaired rev, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area, fail pedestrian right of way

Eric Lipscomb: operate veh no ins

David Ray Love: dwlr impaired rev, operate veh no ins

Debora Maltba: defrauding drug/alcohol screen

Kayla Marie McCoy: dwlr not impaired rev

Vinent John McCoy: assault with a deadly weapon

Tammy Marie McCullars: shoplifting concealment goods

Jacob Jackson McKiddy: driving while impaired, drive after consuming < 21, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Keith Allen Medley: dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection

Miranda Victori Miller: operate veh no ins, fail comply lic restrictions, expired registration card/tag

James Montana: shoplifting concealment goods

Briana Combs Nethery: shoplifting concealment goods

Omer Yo Orellana-Tobar: driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Eden Zuniga Padilla: no operators license, driving while impaired, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Steven D Paisley: allow live stock to run at lar

Moises Perez: driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Selenna Olivia Perez: breaking and or entering (f), larceny after break/enter

Kenneth Kirla Pittman: dwlr not impaired rev, fictitious info to officer, window tinting viol

Amanda Lovelace Ramey: expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection, dwlr not impaired rev

Alex Ray Rash: dwlr, possess drug paraphernalia, show cause, injury to personal property

Alberto Cruz Reyes: poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area, driving while impaired, no operators license, civil revocation dr lic (30)

Timothy Joseph Riley: dwlr not impaired rev, operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag

Joshua Knight Rockwell: injury to real property, injury to personal property, larceny of motor vehicle (f), poss stolen goods/prop (f), misdemeanor larceny, larceny of chose in action, break or enter a motor vehicle, felony larceny

Jessica Myers Roten: simple assault

Andrew James Russell: reckless driving to endanger, false report to police station

Gary Daniel Rutherford: expired/no inspection

Jessica Rutherford: possess drug paraphernalia, simple possess sch vi cs (m)

Terry Joel Saunders Jr: consume alcoholic beverage les, simple possess sch vi cs (m), possess marij paraphernalia

Melinda Daw Settlemeyer: misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass

Amanda Sue Severt: fail wear seat belt-front seat

Brooke Michelle Severt: misd prob viol out of county

Jeffery Springer: driving while impaired, drive left of center, fail comply lic restrictions, poss opn cnt/cons alc psg area

Sean Mark Stamper: resisting public officer, simple possess sch iii cs (m), possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, possess marij paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia

Muriel L Stevens: school attendance law viol, failure to pay monies

Destiny Simone Travis: allow unlicensed to drive, a&a dwlr not impaired rev, fail stop stopsign/flsh red lt, drive left of center

James Albert Utley: driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, open cont after cons alc 1st

Lauren Anne Vassil: possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, resisting public officer

Gary James Walker: operate veh no ins, cancl/revok/susp certif/tag

Amanda Leigh Woodie: misdemeanor aid and abet

Heather Nicole Woodie: Dwlr not impaired rev

Ashley Wurth: shoplifting concealment goods

