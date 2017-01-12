Health Insurance Open Enrollment Ends January 31st

JEFFERSON-Do you or a family member need health care insurance? Do you have questions about health insurance? The deadline for Health insurance Open Enrollment is January 31st don’t let this crucial time period to enroll you and your family in health care pass by. All plans offered through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) must cover important benefits including doctor visits, hospitalizations, maternity care, emergency room visits, prescriptions and more. During last year’s open enrollment period more than 400,000 North Carolinians secured affordable coverage through the ACA’s marketplace. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects that 11.4 million Americans will be enrolled in 2017.

AppHealthCare can help you navigate the process of applying for health care coverage and we are providing assistance to individuals signing up for new coverage or renewing existing marketplace coverage. Individuals can talk to our Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator for free, by phone or in-person. We will help you choose a plan that is right for you or find out what you need to do to renew coverage. For those with United Healthcare, this plan will no longer be available through the marketplace for 2017, so we encourage you to visit us to review and renew with a plan that will support your needs.

Financial help is available for those who qualify. During the last open enrollment period, 90% of those who enrolled in NC received financial assistance to help them pay premiums. We are also available to help individuals apply for Medicaid and Medicare, and we also offer a special sliding fee discount program for health services. Healthcare coverage provides security and peace of mind with the promise of affordable coverage regardless of pre-existing conditions. Thousands of North Carolinians have been able to use the Health Insurance Marketplace to find coverage that works for them and their families. We encourage you to make an appointment today with our Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator.

Our onsite staff will help you navigate the application process and also help you find a medical home. AppHealthCare cares for our community through offering a variety of services, such as clinical, environmental health, nutrition, and community health services.

To schedule an appointment or talk with our Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator, Jessica Muldowney, please call (336) 246-9449 ext. 2110 or email at [email protected]

For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call (336) 246-9449 or visit our website at www.apphealthcare.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.