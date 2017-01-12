Coffee House Live! Returns This Saturday

WEST JEFFERSON-The Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor the Coffee House Live! Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 pm in the Hensley Hall of the West Jefferson Methodist Church in West Jefferson.

The featured performers will include Wayne Henderson and Helen White with Herb Key, storyteller ReVonda Crow, old-time banjo player Jim Lloyd and the MC for the evening will be Arvil Scott.

Wayne Henderson and Helen White, a high country favorite duo, will be joined by Herb Key on bass. Top-notch finger picking and old traditional fiddle tunes will have toes-a-tapping. These talented musicians have a passion for keeping the traditional old-time music of the region alive and enjoying passing it along to anyone who will listen.

Who doesn’t love a good story! Storytelling brings people and communities together. ReVonda Crow will be telling a Jack Tale for the Coffee House. The Jack Tales are well known in the mountains of NC, and ReVonda is very happy to carry on that tradition.

She currently lives in Wilkes County, North Carolina, and is involved with local and regional libraries, storytelling and music festivals.

Raised in the coalfields of western Virginia, Jim Lloyd now makes his home in Rural Retreat, Va., where he operates Lloyd’s Barber Shop, a local gathering spot for collecting and trading tunes, stories, and songs. His musical roots extend back through at least four generations of fiddlers, guitar players, dancers, and singers from the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia. Jim is known especially for his skills on guitar and banjo.

Arvil Scott will be the master of ceremonies for the Coffee House Live! Arvil is an old-time musician and an old-time square dance caller. He grew up in Surry County surrounded by the region’s traditional music. He has played in many of the area’s old-time bands and started the Mountain Music Jamboree. He has been the master of ceremonies for many events in Ashe County including the main stage for the Christmas in July event.

The Coffee House has become a favorite tradition where old friends and new friends meet, sample delicious desserts and enjoy quality entertainment. Tickets are $12 adults and $5 students and are available at the door. For more information please call 336-846-ARTS.