WJ cruise-ins up in the air

WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson town aldermen met on Jan. 9 with one of the topics of discussion concerning the summer cruise-ins held by the Heritage Iron Club.

Club vice president Eddie Black was in attendance at the meeting to speak on behalf of the club, hoping to have three Saturday cruise-ins like last summer.

On the third Saturday in June, July and August, the road from West Jefferson Town Hall to Badger Funeral Home would be closed, allowing for some of the nicest classic cars in the area to park and show off their rides. According to Black, over 100 cars came to the first cruise-in and over 90 came to the second cruise-in.

The opinions of the board members differed on the subject of granting approval for three summer car cruise-ins.

“To me, one day out of the month isn’t going to make or break you. I’d like to leave it where it’s at and keep it at three times,” said alderman John K. Reeves. “I think it brings people in, they see what West Jefferson is, they see the shops, a lot of them are going to come back and shop.”

Alderman Calvin Green felt like having the cruise-in one time would be sufficient, citing merchant complaints from businesses on that road saying that the cruise-ins hurt their business on those Saturdays.

Jerry McMillan also suggested that the car club could use the new parking lots at the end of that road to have their cruise-ins as well.

Alderman Stephen Shoemaker said he would like to see the cruise-ins stay at three times as well, but also thought using the parking lots would be a good idea too.

“I’d like to see three but I think we can come up with a solution, maybe doing one in the road and then the others in the parking lots,” said Shoemaker.

Black said he will meet with the other members of the Heritage Iron Club and hopefully have a solution to present at next month’s alderman meeting.

Other items of business

West Jefferson Police Chief Jeff Rose reported there were 204 calls to dispatch, 17 automobile collisions investigated and 19 arrests involving larceny, DWI, assault and drug related crimes during the month of December.

West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price announced that Mountain Advantage LLC has purchased the former Chevrolet dealership building and are planning to do an extensive cleanup of the area to move their business.

Price also said that the Dollar Tree will be relocating to an outparcel next to Lowe’s Hardware in a 10,000 square foot building with work beginning this month. The Dollar Tree is currently located next to Subway across the street from Wal-Mart.

