With volunteer help, Animal Control facility emptied

CRUMPLER-Ashe County Animal Control has been a little quieter than normal of late.

On Friday, it was nearly silent – all thanks to the steadfast efforts of Animal Control’s staff and a bevy of local volunteers, according to ACAC Director Joe Testerman. The agency’s shelter, located on Fred Pugh Road, was completely without adoptable animals for at least the fourth time in the past six months, Testerman said Saturday.

“Essentially, all the dogs have either been adopted out or are currently with rescues, and all the cats had found their way to rescues,” Testerman said. “And really there’s nothing sweeter than that for us.”

Testerman said Animal Control has always made efforts to adopt out as many of the dogs and cats that find their way into its facility, but the nature of the job oftentimes makes that difficult. Everyday responsibilities – like shelter cleaning and maintenance, care of animals, and sometimes, necessary euthanasia procedures – have to be juggled against time consuming roadwork and animal welfare checks.

“And really sometimes you have slack periods where there’s not a lot going on and the next day you have 50 cats that come in,” Testerman said. “So you’d better work hard to adopt out what’s here because you never know when you’re going to be overwhelmed someday.”

Enter part-time Ashe County Animal Control employee Kimberly Moretz, a shelter attendant who Testerman said also serves as the agency’s networking guru. He credits Moretz’s actions, along with help from volunteers like Janet Myers and Judy Vincent, over the past year for much of the agency’s recent success in finding forever homes for Ashe County’s furry friends.

Testerman said Moretz has helped the agency forge stronger bonds with a variety of local animal rescues, including the Ashe, Avery and Watauga County Humane Societies, Happy Tails Rescue in West Jefferson, Rugby Creek Rescue in Virginia, along with Partners Canine and Perfect Purr Baby Rescue that has helped ACAC make big strides in finding homes for adoptable cats.

She also coordinates transportation to make sure adoptable animals and local rescues are able to hook up, Testerman said, with the help of volunteers.

“The main thing is that she’s always looking for answer, for a way to get these animals out,” Testerman said. “She’s got this really high drive to get that done, and she finds ways. She’ll use social media to say, hey here’s what we’ve got or to connect with rescues that have their own base of reputable contacts to find homes for these animals. It’s made all the difference.”

Testerman said those efforts throughout 2016 meant the agency was forced to euthanize less than 30 dogs.

“That’s the entire year of 2016,” Testerman said. “And as much as I’d like things to be different, you’re always going to have some of that. Some animals are just too injured, or diseased, or their disposition just won’t allow them to be adopted out. But it’s always been my goal to never put down an adoptable animal and Kim is helping us come closer to that.”

Still hoping to bring home a new pup or feline friend? Testerman said your first step should be to call Animal Control at 336-982-4060.

“Sometimes five folks will be lined up waiting for the same dog when we open the doors,” Testerman said. “So give us a call and we’ll do our best to help you out.”

Reach Adam Orr at 336-489-3058.

(Photo submitted) Ashe County Animal Control was emptied of adoptable animals last week, thanks to efforts by shelter staff and local volunteers. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AnimalControl1.jpg (Photo submitted) Ashe County Animal Control was emptied of adoptable animals last week, thanks to efforts by shelter staff and local volunteers.

For at least the fourth time in last six months