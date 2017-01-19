Ashe County Wreck Report Jan. 6-13

ASHE COUNTY — The following accidents that occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 13 were reported by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and are considered public record.

Jan. 6

Brandi Nicole Woods, of 676 Buck Mountain Circle, West Jefferson, failed to reduce speed, striking, Hallie Jean Billings, of 500 Martin St., Apt. 10, Jefferson. Billings’ 2005 Ford sustained $2,500 in damages. Woods was charged with exceeding a safe speed.

Ricky Dean Dishman, of 518 Doeville Road, Butler, Tenn., was traveling south on N.C. 16 when he crossed the center-line, ran off the road to the left, drove down an embankment and struck a tree where it came to rest. His 2003 Volkswagen sustained $2,500 in damages.

Kevin James Guy, of 1601 E. Mill Creek Road, Todd, was traveling on S.R. 1108 in West Jefferson when lost control of his 2005 Dodge. He stated that as he shifted down to second gear, the back-end of his truck came loose. The vehicle eventually came to reast on the driver’s side facing north in the roadway.

Billy Ray Lee Mahaffey, of 167 Briar Forest View, West Jefferson, was reportedly traveling too fast on a snow covered N.C. 194 in Lansing when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway before going down an embankment and striking a tree. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and having unsafe tires.

John Franklin Miller, of 1090 Hartzog Ford Road, West Jefferson, was traveling east on N.C. 163 when he crossed the center-line, ran off the road to the left, struck a fence and overturned in a field. He came to rest on its top near the area of impact.

Justin Tyler Roland, of 568 Central Buffalo Road, West Jefferson, failed to reduce speed and struck the 2015 Ford, driven by Ann Spall Simmons, of 609 Perry Road, West Jefferson, on N.C. 194. Roland was cited for failure to reduce speed.

Wendy Nicole-Trinette Treeza, of 13652 N.C. 16 N., Millers Creek, was traveling west on N.C. 163 when she ran off the road to the right and struck the ditch. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch. She was cited for driving with unsafe tires.

Jan. 11

Joseph Daniel Miller, of 96 Falls Ave., Granite Falls, was traveling on S.R. 1155 in Jefferson when swerved off the roadway to avoid hitting another vehicle that was reportedly driving in the opposite direction in the south bound lane. He traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a power pole. Following the collision, the vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway facing south. The power pole sustained $500 in damages.

Matthew Nethery, of 270 Wiles Mountain Road, Lansing, was traveling east in 2013 Dodge on SR 1324 when his truck left the roadway to the right and struck a ditch. Nethery stated he fell asleep prior to the crash. Nethery was charged with a lane control violation and exceeding a safe speed.

Jan. 12

Lynn Blevins Church, of 3497 U.S. 421 West, Wilkesboro, was traveling on N.C. 163 in West Jefferson when she ran off the right shoulder and struck a ditch. Her 2001 overturned in a ditch. No citations were issued.

Jan. 13

Craig Allen Miller, of 9318 N.C. 18 S, Laurel Springs, was traveling west on N.C. 88 when he ran off the shoulder of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle overturned on the shoulder after traveling down a ditch. Miller was charged with reckless driving. His 2009 Toyota sustained $9,000 in damages.

The front-left tire of a 2009 Toyota, driven by Chasen Randall Scott, of 1818 Liberty Grove Church, came off and struck the vehicle driven by Cheryl Annette Wheeler, of 145 Sunshine Drive, Banner Elk. Her 2006 Jeep sustained an estimated $4,000 in damages.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crash-1.jpg