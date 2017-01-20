Sands leaves sheriff’s office

Ashe County’s lead investigator in a slew of active investigations, including two notorious homicides, is leaving the sheriff’s office.

Det. William Sands told the Jefferson Post Friday that he is retiring and ending his 22-year career in law enforcement.

Sands will continue in his role as county commissioner.

Prior to his time in Ashe County, Sands worked for Duke Energy for 34 years. He took the early retirement option in the 1990s and decided to seek a position in the sheriff’s office as a volunteer detective.

His decision to step down is a direct result of the retirement of Maj. Deputy Bucky Absher, who announced his departure from the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

“I always told Bucky that I would be in this as long as he was,” said Sands on his solidarity with Absher.

Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday in choosing Terry Buchanan for the position of sheriff. Many in the law enforcement community considered Absher, who had been with the ACSO for 34 years, a top prospect to succeed former sheriff James Williams.

During his career at the sheriff’s office, Sands has not once drawn a salary.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my years in working with them,” said Sands of his fellow investigators at the sheriff’s office. “I’ve enjoyed working with two very honorable sheriffs. There is lot of integrity there. Its’ been really good. It’s something I’ve enjoyed doing and working with people in the county.”

Before leaving, Sands was following up on leads in the murders of Tim Shatley and Julie Lovette.

Shatley was murdered on Nov. 19, 2005. He was found shot to death in his vehicle near the bridge on N.C. 16N in Crumpler.

Lovette, whose body has never been found, has been missing since March 2001. She was 29 at the time when she disappeared from neighboring Johnson County, Tenn. reportedly after an argument with a boyfriend.

During his time as an investigator in Ashe County, Sands also investigated a triple murder and a high profile embezzlement case that drew the attention of national and international media.

“It’s been a good career for me,” said Sands. “I got a lot of satisfaction in doing this. I’ve enjoyed investigating.”

