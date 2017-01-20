Hopkins defense attempts to subpoena Jefferson Post

WEST JEFFERSON-The law firm representing a former Ashe County Deputy charged with murder in the July 2015 shooting death of Dallas Shatley has attempted to subpoena the Jefferson Post.

On Friday, Vannoy, Colvard, Triplett & Vannoy, a North Wilkesboro firm representing former ACSO Deputy Joshua “Hoppy” Hopkins faxed a two page subpoena requesting multiple published Jefferson Post reports related to the shooting.

Jefferson Post Senior Staff Writer Jesse Campbell was specifically named in the document, which requests any and all newspaper stories, articles or editorials published in print or online related to Hopkins, Dallas Shatley or the Ashe County Sheriff’s Department.

In late September, Hopkins was charged with second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury in the shooting death of Shatley, 62, following an altercation on July 8, 2015.

Shatley allegedly confronted officers who were responding to a disturbance. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. in Crumpler on Shatley Road, just off of Highway 16.

According to previous statements by Ashe County Sheriff James Williams, a deputy was dragged by a vehicle driven by Shatley and shots were fired.

The ACSO said later that Deputies Christopher Roten, Joshua Hopkins and Brandon Miller had been involved in the incident, but the agency declined to say which of the deputies had allegedly been dragged prior to the shooting. The three deputies were placed on administrative leave, but were reinstated the week of Aug. 17, 2015.

A postmortem toxilogic analysis of Shatley, detected elevated levels of ethanol – 150 mg/dl – in tissue taken from Shatley’s eye. That information comes from reports delivered to the Jefferson Post from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Hopkins is next scheduled to be in Ashe County Superior Court Feb. 6.

Reach Adam Orr at 336-489-3058.