West Jefferson woman killed in Monday morning crash

FLEETWOOD-A West Jefferson woman was killed in a two vehicle crash on US-221 Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

State Trooper JD Brown said Colleen Larkin, 58, of West Jefferson, was traveling north on US-221 near the intersection of Cranberry Springs Road shortly before 6:40 a.m. when she traveled off the road to the right in her 2008 Chevy Impala, lost control, traveled back onto the road and traveled left of the center line.

She traveled into the path of Chase Dillard, 25, of West Jefferson, who was driving a 2013 Chevy Silverado. Brown said the Silverado impacted the passenger side of Larkin’s vehicle.

Brown said Larkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Speed was not a factor, and neither was the weather,” Brown said. “There was mud in the roadway near the accident scene (US-221).”

When asked if the mud in the roadway contributed to the accident, Brown said the investigation is ongoing.

Reach Adam Orr at 336-489-3058.

(File photo) http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crash-3-1-3.jpg (File photo)