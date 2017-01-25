A break from winter

(Photo courtesy Lisa Glenn) Raleigh’s Lisa Glenn snapped this shot of a rainbow seemingly passing over West Jefferson the morning of Jan. 24, 2017. As heavy rains Monday night and Tuesday morning cleared, conditions were perfect to capture rainbows on camera throughout the High Country.

(Photo courtesy Lisa Glenn) Raleigh’s Lisa Glenn snapped this shot of a rainbow seemingly passing over West Jefferson the morning of Jan. 24, 2017. As heavy rains Monday night and Tuesday morning cleared, conditions were perfect to capture rainbows on camera throughout the High Country. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_rainbow-over-West-J-2.jpg (Photo courtesy Lisa Glenn) Raleigh’s Lisa Glenn snapped this shot of a rainbow seemingly passing over West Jefferson the morning of Jan. 24, 2017. As heavy rains Monday night and Tuesday morning cleared, conditions were perfect to capture rainbows on camera throughout the High Country.