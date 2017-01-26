County releases salary info for Buchanan

JEFFERSON-What is the starting salary for the new sheriff in town?

According to the county’s administrative office, newly appointed Sheriff Terry Buchanan will earn a salary of $64,245.

James Williams, who stepped down from the position at the end of last year, brought home a salary of $82,851 before retiring, according to county financing. Williams had served as sheriff since 2006.

Buchanan will not receive additional money or a stipend for a vehicle for his personal use.

Going against the recommendations from a few of the deputies that will serve under the new administration, county commissioners voted 3-2 earlier this month to select Buchanan to complete the term of former Sheriff James Williams.

Buchanan will serve as sheriff until 2018 when county voters will head to the polls to start the process anew.

Commissioners Larry Rhodes and William Sands voted against Buchanan’s selection.

Recently, Buchanan’s platform and priorities for sheriff became available to the Jefferson Post.

According to his plans, Buchanan has envisioned sheriff’s satellite offices consisting of a room and a desk within the county’s fire departments.

“Offices will be determined at certain precincts in the county to reduce response time and to provide better community access to law enforcement,” he wrote. Buchanan also vowed to defend the U.S. Constitution and supporting “our protected right to bear arms under the Second Amendment.” He also wants to establish a Sheriff’s Chaplain program so it can be available to deputies and their families.

Within his first six months on the job, Buchanan wants to adopt a citizen’s review board to “keep law enforcement close to those we serve.”

