Entrapped woman transported from West Buffalo crash

WEST JEFFERSON-A woman was transported from the scene of a Friday morning crash along West Buffalo Road in West Jefferson.

Rescue personnel, including those from the West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, Ashe County Rescue Squad and Ashe Medics, worked through frigid temperatures and light snowfall to remove a trapped motorist after she left the roadway in a white Toyota car and ended up in a ditch along the road.

The accident occurred sometime before 9:50 a.m. Friday. The Jefferson Post will update with further information as its released by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

