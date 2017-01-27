Crumpler man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes jail attack

WILKESBORO-A Crumpler man was hit with a litany of charges – including attempted murder – after he allegedly assaulted a Wilkes County jailer Sunday morning.

According to information released this week by Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Carson, Christopher Mark Simms, 39, was charged with felony attempted murder, two counts of assault on a detention employee inflicting serious injury, attempted escape from a confinement facility, assault by strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury following an incident that began early the morning of Jan. 22.

According to Carson, Simms was arrested and taken to the Wilkes County Jail for four outstanding warrants Sunday morning at roughly 4 a.m.

“While being processed into the Wilkes County Jail Simms became aggressive and attacked Corporal Shannon Luffman,” according to a press release issued by Carson. “During the intake process Simms had removed his belt and during the attack he was able to wrap the belt around Corporal Luffman’s neck and begin to strangle her.”

Luffman was able to signal Jail Officer William Eller, according to the release, who was processing another inmate in a room adjacent to the intake area. He quickly came to the aid of Corporal Luffman, and Simms was secured with the aid of other jail officers who responded to Luffman’s call for assistance.

“Corporal Luffman was injured during the incident and was treated and released at Wilkes Regional Medical Center,” according to Carson. “Simms remains in Wilkes Regional Medical Center for treatment of an unrelated medical condition.”

(Photo submitted) Christopher Simms http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Christopher-Simms-1.jpg (Photo submitted) Christopher Simms