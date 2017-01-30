Pennington scores spelling bee win

WEST JEFFERSON-Faced with correctly spelling a word he dare not botch – mathematics – Ashe County Middle School Seventh Grader Jacob Pennington came through in a big way at the county spelling bee Jan. 19.

Pennington, the son of Westwood Elementary Assistant Principal Earl Pennington and Ashe County High School Math Teacher Christina Pennington, nailed the task and was crowned champion at the 2017 Ashe County Spelling Bee at ACHS.

Bryce Little, a fifth grader at Westwood Elementary, was named the event’s runner-up.

“It’s always gratifying to see the effort these kids put into this,” Ashe County Board of Education Member Dr. Lee Beckworth said. “I say this every year, but if enjoy reading and you’re good at spelling, you’re going to do well in school. I’m proud of what these kids have accomplished.”

This is the 16th year of the spelling bee in its current format, which pits fourth-sixth grade students at Blue Ridge, Westwood and Mountain View Elementary Schools – along with seventh and eighth graders at Ashe County Middle School – against each other to crown the county’s top spelling champion.

Ashe County Schools Jamie Little said the competition begins with grade level champions and alternates being crowned at each school in the fall. Those students are then given access to a special word bank designed to help them study for the countywide competition.

“It’s a word bank, a method of study materials that we switched over at least three, maybe four years ago,” Little said. “It’s not the actual words they’ll encounter during the competition, but it is a way of working on vocabulary and spelling skills that’s meant to put everybody, especially the younger kids, on equal footing with the older ones.”

Beckworth said he’s placed special emphasis on the spelling bee competition since earning a seat on the board of education some 16 years ago. He said he enjoys the academic competition aspect of the spelling bee and believes it fosters the right mentality among competitors.

“I was just impressed by what I saw that first spelling bee I went to,” Beckworth said. “You’ve got kids that are put in a tough situation and they just rise to that challenge. It’s fun to be a part of and I just wanted to make sure these kids get the recognition they deserve.”

So he borrowed a concept from the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup, a season ending trophy engraved with the names of all previous title holders. The idea was to build a mystique around the winner of each year’s spelling bee that might hopefully propel other youngsters to a little academic greatness, Beckworth said.

Girls once firmly dominated the competition, but young men have made a comeback, sweeping the last four spelling bees, Beckworth said. The ladies still hold the overall edge having won 10 of 17 total spelling bees in its current format.

Pennington will now advance to the regional spelling competition to be held in Winston-Salem in March.

(Photo submitted) Bryce Little, Ashe County Board of Education Member Dr. Lee Beckworth and 2017 Ashe County Spelling Bee Champion Jacob Pennington. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SpellingBee.jpg (Photo submitted) Bryce Little, Ashe County Board of Education Member Dr. Lee Beckworth and 2017 Ashe County Spelling Bee Champion Jacob Pennington.