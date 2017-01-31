Ashe County Civil Court Report

The following is a list of court cases that were scheduled to be heard during recent sessions of Ashe County Superior Court. This information is available by the North Carolina Court System and is considered public record.

Jan. 25

Lisa C. Shinn and Richards H. Shinn appeared before the Hon. Jeanie Houston in a divorce complaint.

Alexandria Kolhage and Taylor Kolhage were scheduled to appear in court for a divorce complaint.

Ethan Kyle Weaver and Amber Weaver were scheduled for the 9:30 a.m. docket for a complaint of divorce.

A case of equitable distribution was held for in the matter of David E. Hall vs. Peggy Hall.

A filing review was scheduled in the case of Jesse L. Treadway vs. Miranda Alice Hopkins.

Christina Kelly Penley and Mikey Ray Penley were scheduled to appear in civil court in a custody complaint.

Mikey Ray Penley, Austin Lee Penley and Christina Kelly appeared in civil court for a domestic violence complaint.

Brandy Michele Parrish and Travis Ryan Phillips filed a complaint of domestic violence.

Jan. 30

A jury trial is scheduled in the case of the N.C. Department of Transportation and Robert and and Joyce Kilby.

A jury trial is scheduled in the case of Terry Joel and Cynthia Carol Saunders.

Teresa Ann Lipscomb and Jeffrey Lynn Lipscomb are scheduled to appear in civil court on Feb. 1 for a divorce complaint.

