Ashe pooch to be featured on WBTV at 5:45 PM Tuesday

LAUREL SPRINGS-One lucky dog will make his television debut Tuesday evening on WBTV.

Ace, owned by Jefferson Post employee Teresa Laws, a lovable Miniature Pinscher happens to be anything but when the theme music for the Charlotte-based TV network begins playing.

“My husband and I begin our day every morning at 4:30 a.m. watching the WBTV News,” Laws told WBTV. “Although we are big WBTV fans unfortunately our 12 year old min pin Ace is not. He knows when it is time for that music/sound that you start your show with. He waits on it growling, then when he hears it, he grabs his ‘baby’ which is his favorite toy and runs to the TV barking. When we get home from work in the evening he is fine with the TV on until the 6 p.m. news comes back on, and he hears your music. I guess you could call him a faithful viewer, just not a happy one.”

Ace will be featured on WBTV’s Good News segment on Jan. 31, at 5:45 p.m.

(Teresa Laws|Jefferson Post) Jefferson Post employee Teresa Laws, left, with Ace, center, and WBTV's Kristen Hampton.