Ashe County Wreck Report Jan. 15 – Feb. 1

ASHE COUNTY — The following accidents that occurred between Jan. 15 and Feb. 1 were reported by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and are considered public record.

Jan. 16

Erica Lynn Mauney, of 8701 Park Chester Drive, Charlotte, was traveling on U.S. 221 when she failed to yield before turning left and collided with Kelsie Elizabeth Couch, of 1945 Barringer Circle, Newton. Mauney was charged with a safe movement violation.

Jan. 17

Martha Radermacher Beck, of 363 Rattle Snake Mountain, Jefferson, was traveling north on U.S. 221 when debris came off of a dump truck and struck the front of her vehicle. Her 2017 Ford reportedly sustained $2,500 in damages.

Gene Tallman Powell, of 101 Ashley Road, Jefferson, was traveling on N.C. 163 when he crossed the center-line and struck Ronald Alexander Overcash, of 1142 Hartzog Ford Road, West Jefferson. Overcash’s 2011 Nissan sustained $7,000 in damages while Powell’s 2004 Honda incurred $9,000 in damages.

Jan. 21

Edna Combs Ferguson, of 3130 Sparta Road, North Wilkesboro, failed to yield right of way and collided with Bonnie Miller Keys, of 429 Buffalo Meadows Road, West Jefferson on N.C. 194 in West Jefferson. Ferguson’s 2015 Kia sustained $1,500 in damages while Keys 2001 Jeep received $1,200 in damages. Ferguson was charged with failure to yield right of way.

Jan. 23

Anthony Dewayne Phipps, of 3906 N.C. Highway 221 North, Crumpler, failed to reduce speed on U.S. 221 in Jefferson and collided with Beulah Bare Dixon, of 3226 Bare Creek Road, Jefferson. This collision caued Dixon to strike a tree. Phipps was charged with failure to reduce speed and driving while license revoked.

Jan. 29

Marie Del Rosario Ruiz, of 127 Patton Lane, Boone, was traveling on U.S. 221 when she reportedly failed to reduce speed and collided with Zachary Hunter Johnson, of 401 Pettigrew Drive, Wilmington, who was stopped at a traffic light. Both vehicles sustained less than $1,000 in damages. Ruiz was charged with failure to reduce speed.

Jan. 27

Jennifer Mahala Trivette, of 661 Trivette Hollow Road, Creston, was traveling east on S.R. 1149, which was reported as exhibiting icy conditions. Trivette’s car traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch. She overturned and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

Jan. 29

James Albert Utley, of 116 Wickzola Lane, Apt. 1, West Jefferson, was charged was traveling east on N.C. 163 when he lost control due to snow on the roadway and traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle collided with a ditch bank and cam to rest. His 2005 Nissan sustained $2,000 in damages.

Reach Jesse Campbell at (336) 846-7164.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_crash.jpg