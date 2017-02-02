Fabricated terror?

Two local men accused of making a bomb threat against the Ashe County Courthouse last summer are scheduled to appear in the latest session of district and superior court.

Dakota Scott Combs, 19, of Lansing, and 26-year-old Justin Paul Holdaway, of Fleetwood, were charged in August with making a false bomb threat against a public building, a Class H felony.

At the time of the charges, both men were already in jail on unrelated charges.

Phony bomb threat

The Ashe County Court House was evacuated following a dubious bomb threat on June 22.

Former Ashe County Sheriff James Williams said at the time the threat that cleared the courthouse was received by phone and was initially reported to 911 dispatch at 11 a.m. on June 22, and was quickly followed by two additional mobile calls that Williams believe originated within the same vehicle.

“On the first call we couldn’t hear anything,” said Williams. “On the second call, it sounded garbled like someone was driving down the road with the phone out the window like they were trying to mask their voice. It was a female who said she heard two guys talking about planting a pipe bomb in the court house.”

A short time later, authorities received a call from a male saying there was a bomb in court house.

“At the time, we decided out of abundance of caution to search the court house,” said Williams. “Of course, we found nothing.”

As for motivation for the fake threat? Authorities said Holdaway had a drug test with his probation officer on the day of the bomb threat, which could have been used to avoid the drug screen.

The sheriff’s office has previously said they believe there is no connection between the courthouse bomb threat and an apparently similar threat made against West Jefferson’s Walmart in the weeks after the phony courthouse threat.

Holdaway is scheduled to appear in Ashe County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Combs, however, will make an earlier appearance in Ashe County Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Terror gripped Jefferson for a brief moment last summer after a bomb threat quickly cleared the Ashe County Courthouse. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_courthouse.jpg Terror gripped Jefferson for a brief moment last summer after a bomb threat quickly cleared the Ashe County Courthouse.

Alleged bomb threat callers due back in court