Alleged arsonist due back in court

The North Beaver Baptist Church congregation might finally find some closure next week as the final suspect in a 2012 arson case is scheduled to appear once again in Ashe County Superior Court on Monday.

Anthony Dustin Graybeal, 27, was charged with the felonies of burning a church/religious building, breaking and entering of a place of worship and larceny after breaking and entering following the July 29, 2012 burning of North Beaver Baptist.

Another man in the case, Damion Blevins, entered an Alford plea in September for his role in the church burning.

Essentially, an Alford plea involves a defendant who proclaims he is innocent of a crime, but admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to prove he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Blevins was sentenced to 11-23 months in the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections at the expiration of a term of 78 to 106 months in prison for discharging a weapon into occupied building. Altogether, he will serve a minimum of seven and a half years in prison.

Charges against a third person involved in the case were eventually dropped.

Court documents would later reveal that the duo could’ve been after wrapped coins within the church on the night of the burning.

Graybeal is scheduled to appear in Ashe County Superior Court on Feb. 6.

The gutted remains of the old North Beaver Baptist Church building have since been bulldozed. A new church has since been built at a nearby location.