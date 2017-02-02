Ashe County Superior Court preview

JEFFERSON-Several high profile cases highlight an upcoming session of Ashe County Superior Court.

Court convenes Monday, Feb. 6 with a docket call during which time trial dates or continuances are set. Jury selection will then begin if trials are deemed necessary. All other matters, such as plea arrangements and probationary hearings, will be held throughout the week.

The Jefferson Post has compiled a list of noteable unrelated cases. This information was gathered from previous media reports and the North Carolina Court System.

Allen William Shepherd, 39, is scheduled to appear on charges of misdemeanor assault on a female, felony assault by strangulation, felony second degree forced sex offense, second degree kidnapping and felonious restraint.

According to former Sheriff James Williams, the sexual offense and strangulation charges stems from an incident that occurred on Sept. 25, 2016 while the kidnapping allegedly occurred Sept. 29. Williams said the victim was treated and released from Watauga Medical Center.

“The victim reported the incidents to us after they had occurred,” Williams said at the time. “She’d been choked and beaten and reportedly tied up and held in the trunk of a car, along with sexually assaulted.”

Williams said Shepherd has been in jail since Oct. 3, when he was first charged with two counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.

“He was on probation and when he was booked on these charges he was issued no bond,” Williams said.

In an unrelated case,Skylar Alexander Branson, 19, is also scheduled to appear in court on charges that followed a late February 2016 car chase in the northern end of the county.

Branson was hit with a litany of charges, including felonious restraint, assault by pointing a gun and felony fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, after he allegedly led Ashe County Sheriff’s Office personnel on a car chase on Feb. 26.

That pursuit ended near the Tennessee line, according to Ashe County Sheriff James Williams, after Branson bailed out of his car and headed into the mountains on foot. Branson’s arrest came at a home in Clifton on Hardin Gilley Road just off NC-88 around 10 p.m. on March 8, after a short standoff.

Branson also faces charges of reckless driving to endanger, fail to heed light or siren, resisting public officer, communicating threats, possession of marijuana >1/2 to 1 1/2 oz, possession of a stolen firearm and hit and run leaving the scene of property damage. Branson is also scheduled to appear on related charges in district court on Feb. 9.

Joshua David Reber, 28, is scheduled to appear in court on charges felonious rape of a child and felony sex offense with a child.

In a seperate matter, James Allen Jordan is scheduled to appear for an evidentiary hearing on charges of rape of a child by adult.

