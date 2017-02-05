WCC announces fall 2016 Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists

WILKESBORO – Wilkes Community College recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the fall 2016 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”
Ashe County students qualifying for the fall 2016 semester
President’s List
Brooklyn Hope Avery, Jefferson
Caroline McKinsey Bare, West Jefferson
Kristy Maye Bledsoe, Todd
Britney Makayla Blevins, Lansing
Carter Lee Calhoun, Crumpler
Jacob Hayes Carlton, Jefferson
Destiney Faith Cummings, Creston
Julya Grace Dillard, Todd
Lindsey Nicole Dollar, Jefferson
Samantha Hebson Gilley, Lansing
Boyd Tolbert Greene, Fleetwood
Aspen Kealey-Shea Greer, Jefferson
Daniel Kyle Hayes, Crumpler
Lyndsi Pearl Holman, Jefferson
Sara Ann Hughes, Jefferson
Juan Antonio Jaramillo-Chico, West Jefferson
Jesse Lee Latham, Warrensville
Robbie Lucus Lewis, West Jefferson
Victoria Irene Mayer, Fleetwood
Helen M. McCorkle, Creston
Mariann Sommer Neaves, West Jefferson
Timothy Edgard Paul Oliver, Creston
Brandi Parrish, West Jefferson
Brittany Ruth Patrick, Creston
Eugene Sexton, Jefferson
Willard Bryan Sheets, West Jefferson
Cypress Augusta Taylor, Crumpler
Ruby Francis Thomas, Creston
Kayla Marie Townsend, West Jefferson
Heather Suzanne Travers, West Jefferson
Derek Eugene Trivette, West Jefferson
Kierra Cheyenne Trivette, West Jefferson
Sabrina Hope Walton, Crumpler
Emily Meredith Wilson, Fleetwood
Jennifer Renee Witherspoon, West Jefferson
Nicholas Cole Woods, Warrensville
Dean’s List
Drew Allen Baldwin, West Jefferson
Hunter Lane Barnes, Jefferson
Ashley Nicole Barr, Jefferson
Jacob Chad Bledsoe, Jefferson
Brandon M. Blevins, Crumpler
Isaac H. Brooks, West Jefferson
Gloria Miller Burchett, Jefferson
Laken Noelle Calhoun, Crumpler
Charles Andrew Church, Fleetwood
Kaleb James Davis, Lansing
David Michael Farmer, Creston
Jonathan Michael Fielder, West Jefferson
David Andrew Gilley, Lansing
William Takoda Holman, Grassy Creek
Jessica Lena Howard, Lansing
Katelyn Brooke Johnson, Jefferson
Nicholas Blake Johnson, West Jefferson
Kattie Brooke Krips, Lansing
Brianna Lambert, Crumpler
Lorena Calvillo Ledezma, Jefferson
Ashton Elizabeth Lee, West Jefferson
Genna Greer Lewis, Jefferson
Dylan Clarke Long, Jefferson
Jacob Owen McCarty, Warrensville
Hunter Lane McCoy, Lansing
Maison Thomas McNeill, Lansing
Miranda Hoosier Miller, Lansing
Virginia Nicole Miller, West Jefferson
Matthew Ryan Nichols, West Jefferson
Ana Rosa Olvera-Angel, Crumpler
Jacob Murphy Richardson, Jefferson
Darbie Nicole Segraves, Jefferson
Angel Elizabeth Sluder, Todd
Macy Olivia Spencer, West Jefferson
Randall Joel Stout, Warrensville
Hayley Marie Taylor, Lansing
Kimberly Nichole Walker, West Jefferson
Adam Mitchell Watts, West Jefferson
Alexandria Leigh Wilson, West Jefferson
Jacob Maclane Worley, Lansing