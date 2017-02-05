WCC announces fall 2016 Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists

WILKESBORO – Wilkes Community College recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the fall 2016 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.

To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”

To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”

Ashe County students qualifying for the fall 2016 semester

President’s List

Brooklyn Hope Avery, Jefferson

Caroline McKinsey Bare, West Jefferson

Kristy Maye Bledsoe, Todd

Britney Makayla Blevins, Lansing

Carter Lee Calhoun, Crumpler

Jacob Hayes Carlton, Jefferson

Destiney Faith Cummings, Creston

Julya Grace Dillard, Todd

Lindsey Nicole Dollar, Jefferson

Samantha Hebson Gilley, Lansing

Boyd Tolbert Greene, Fleetwood

Aspen Kealey-Shea Greer, Jefferson

Daniel Kyle Hayes, Crumpler

Lyndsi Pearl Holman, Jefferson

Sara Ann Hughes, Jefferson

Juan Antonio Jaramillo-Chico, West Jefferson

Jesse Lee Latham, Warrensville

Robbie Lucus Lewis, West Jefferson

Victoria Irene Mayer, Fleetwood

Helen M. McCorkle, Creston

Mariann Sommer Neaves, West Jefferson

Timothy Edgard Paul Oliver, Creston

Brandi Parrish, West Jefferson

Brittany Ruth Patrick, Creston

Eugene Sexton, Jefferson

Willard Bryan Sheets, West Jefferson

Cypress Augusta Taylor, Crumpler

Ruby Francis Thomas, Creston

Kayla Marie Townsend, West Jefferson

Heather Suzanne Travers, West Jefferson

Derek Eugene Trivette, West Jefferson

Kierra Cheyenne Trivette, West Jefferson

Sabrina Hope Walton, Crumpler

Emily Meredith Wilson, Fleetwood

Jennifer Renee Witherspoon, West Jefferson

Nicholas Cole Woods, Warrensville

Dean’s List

Drew Allen Baldwin, West Jefferson

Hunter Lane Barnes, Jefferson

Ashley Nicole Barr, Jefferson

Jacob Chad Bledsoe, Jefferson

Brandon M. Blevins, Crumpler

Isaac H. Brooks, West Jefferson

Gloria Miller Burchett, Jefferson

Laken Noelle Calhoun, Crumpler

Charles Andrew Church, Fleetwood

Kaleb James Davis, Lansing

David Michael Farmer, Creston

Jonathan Michael Fielder, West Jefferson

David Andrew Gilley, Lansing

William Takoda Holman, Grassy Creek

Jessica Lena Howard, Lansing

Katelyn Brooke Johnson, Jefferson

Nicholas Blake Johnson, West Jefferson

Kattie Brooke Krips, Lansing

Brianna Lambert, Crumpler

Lorena Calvillo Ledezma, Jefferson

Ashton Elizabeth Lee, West Jefferson

Genna Greer Lewis, Jefferson

Dylan Clarke Long, Jefferson

Jacob Owen McCarty, Warrensville

Hunter Lane McCoy, Lansing

Maison Thomas McNeill, Lansing

Miranda Hoosier Miller, Lansing

Virginia Nicole Miller, West Jefferson

Matthew Ryan Nichols, West Jefferson

Ana Rosa Olvera-Angel, Crumpler

Jacob Murphy Richardson, Jefferson

Darbie Nicole Segraves, Jefferson

Angel Elizabeth Sluder, Todd

Macy Olivia Spencer, West Jefferson

Randall Joel Stout, Warrensville

Hayley Marie Taylor, Lansing

Kimberly Nichole Walker, West Jefferson

Adam Mitchell Watts, West Jefferson

Alexandria Leigh Wilson, West Jefferson

Jacob Maclane Worley, Lansing