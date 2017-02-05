Winner’s Circle serves up hometown favorites

JEFFERSON-Dick Copus always swore you’d never catch him running a restaurant.

He grew up watching his mother embrace the punishing hours and tough conditions necessary to make a go of it in the restaurant industry, and he made up his mind as a young man that life simply wasn’t for him.

Objections aside, he and his wife Linda have been running one of Ashe County’s most popular sit down diners, Winner’s Circle, for going on three decades.

“There’s been ups and there’s been downs,” Copus grinned as he took a break last week during his Wednesday lunch rush. “But all of life is that way. Challenges come your way, and so do opportunities – like this place – but it’s how you handle things that dictate whether you’re going to succeed or not.”

You can mark Copus down as an optimist.

He got his start as a young married man at 19, sweeping floors in a California factory, before climbing his way to plant manager.

Along with Linda, he ditched the creature comforts of the Golden State for the High Country after vacationing in Ashe County in the 1970s. A natural entrepreneur, he eventually opened American Beverage in West Jefferson, selling beer, wine, subs and pizza.

But before long the sale of subs from that tiny enterprise was topping some 200 per day.

Oh, and the secret to building a quality sandwich that’ll keep customers coming back for more? Copus said you can quibble over the correct ratio of meat-to-cheese-to-toppings but the key is to make sure customers have got something to munch on for dinner.

“If they can fill up during their lunch break and still have enough sub to take home for dinner – they’ll be back,” Copus said. “And that’s still how we do it today.”

By 1990, Copus eventually expanded into a full scale restaurant and coined the name Winner’s Circle Restaurant after his love of racing, and for much of its existence it was located in the former Best Western before moving into its current location in 2013.

“The original location, it worked out well for everyone involved,” Copus said. “But the move right next door here has been a boon for us.”

Copus said the enterprise has seen its sales more than double following the switch, and said Winner’s Circle is continuing to tweak its operations. It’s recently freed up extra space in its dining area and Copus said he’s contemplating expanding its on-site storage.

But the Winner’s Circle formula? Well that will remain the same, Copus said. Think pancakes the size of platters, daily specials that pack the house and the ever popular prime rib, all served with a smile.

“The thing you can always control is attitude,” Copus said. “Our job is to wow people, and I tell both my waiters that and the folks back in the kitchen. If the food isn’t what somebody was expecting, the service needs to be so good people will come back because of it. And if customers have a bad experience with a server, I tell my kitchen staff the food has to be so great the customer’ll come back anyway. So how you approach things matters.”

Copus said it’s that focus on the fundamentals that has allowed Winner’s Circle to weather multiple recessions and multiple moves.

“People here, they’re incredibly loyal,” Copus said. “We would like to thank them all for the loyalty, for all the years they’ve followed us. We put a lot into this and they’ve responded and followed us even when we’ve moved.”

And for budding entrepreneurial types Copus also has advice and encouragement to offer: commit yourself and embrace failure.

“This entire thing is nothing but a learning process,” Copus said. “So if you give it 100 percent and keep moving even after you’ve failed at something, you’re going to learn how to do it right the next time. It might take a decade, but you’re going to be able to take advantage of what you’ve learned when you recover.”

Winner’s Circle Restaurant is located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson and is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 336-246-4499.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSCN5713.jpg