JEFFERSON-Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a car crash at Ashe Memorial Hospital that occurred sometime before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

During the incident, a Honda SUV careened over a bank and came to rest at the bottom of a small hill.

The Jefferson Post will update with further details, including the driver’s identity and condition, as they become available.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CarOverEmbankment-1.jpg