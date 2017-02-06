River float results in marijuana conviction for local man

A North Carolina trial judge told an Ashe County man Monday that he might want to find residence in a more marijuana friendly state if he wishes to continue his “inhalation therapy.”

Justin Critcher, 35, was given a two-day active sentence with credit for time served after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana during Ashe County Superior Court.

His conviction originated from a June 2016 charge. According to a summary of the offense for the court, Critcher was found with marijuana while floating down the New River.

Originally, he was stopped for possible wildlife violations when he was found with less than half of an ounce of marijuana, which is a Class 3 Misdemeanor.

Prior to his sentence, the judge warned Critcher of the dangers of long-term drug abuse, including “extreme paranoia.”

