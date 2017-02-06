ACHS student met by resource officers in school parking lot following social media post

WEST JEFFERSON-Disciplinary action has been taken against an Ashe County High School 11th grader following a social media post made over the weekend.

That news comes from Ashe County High School Principal Jason Krider, who said Monday that the student in question was met in the school’s parking lot by authorities.

“What we can say is that a picture was posted on Instagram over the weekend,” Krider said. “It wasn’t a direct threat but it was something we needed to look into.”

Krider did not disclose the nature of the social media post, but said the school increased its complement of resource officers and that the student was contacted in the parking lot as they arrived on campus.

“When that student arrived we made sure we were there,” Krider said. “Anytime you have anything like that we want to be prepared. Basically, we talked to them to make sure there were no inappropriate items. There have been disciplinary measures assigned but that cannot be shared.”

