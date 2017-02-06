Judge to Watson: ‘Stay away from meth’

JEFFERSON-The dangers of crystal meth usage were driven home to a local man during Monday’s session of Ashe County Superior Court.

Timothy Ray Watson, 28, of Jefferson, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. A plea of no contest results in a defendant being treated as guilty regardless of their perceived guilt or innocence.

He received a sentence of four to 14 months in prison, which was suspended for 18 months of supervised probation. As long as he abides by the terms of his probation, he will avoid an active sentence.

His conviction is the result of a July 15 search of his residence and an out-building where 2.1 grams of methamphetamine and contraband were seized by local authorities. They also found small amounts of marijuana during a search of his property and adjoining buildings.

Since his arrest, he has not tested positive for any illegal substances, according to court testimony. He’s also been gainfully employed since his arrest and his attorney, Garland Baker, submitted a letter to testify to this fact.

Watson also appeared in court seven years ago on drug related charges. A trial judge explained that Watson might want to reconsider his life decisions if he values his teeth, liver and kidneys. She explained drug laws, such as these, exist to prevent people from hurting themselves, as well as others.

