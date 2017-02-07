‘We’re still here’

JEFFERSON-Julie Wyatt is waiting patiently on a Valentine’s Day miracle.

But right now, Wyatt, owner of Jefferson’s Village Florist, said she’s not sure it’s a hope she can bank on.

“It’s always one of our busiest times of year and we hope it turns out that way this year as well, but this slide has absolutely killed us,” Wyatt said. “We’re open and ready to go but I think everybody thinks we’ve been shut down.”

Wyatt is among a handful of business owners based in a small shopping center near 646 S. Main Street in Jefferson that have battled nature itself since a Jan. 17 mudslide behind the businesses forced their evacuations. Three days later, the slide worsened and threatened to send tree limbs, rocks and mud into the rear of the shopping center.

That Jan. 20, slide forced the closure of such community stalwarts as Quality Hair Care, When Pigs Fly BBQ & Wings, Renegade Graphics and Joy of Vaping/True Image Ink. Friends and family – and in some cases total strangers – answered online calls for assistance and arrived at the center to help business owners move inventory and equipment from the property.

On the far right hand side of the property – on a different power circuit situated in front of a section of hillside that has yet to give way – Wyatt was the lone business owner allowed to continue operations.

The experience has been anything but easy so far, she said.

“My cousin told me this morning that she’d seen people talking about us on Facebook,” Wyatt said Friday. “Oh, you’re open. I had no idea.’ That’s what we’re hearing from everybody. Even though we’ve not been shut down by the slide, everybody thinks we have been. We’re estimating our sales are down at least 75 percent after the center was evacuated.”

Out of necessity, Wyatt is already deep into her Valentine’s Day planning. She’s already paid for and stocked everything from roses and tulips to the filler flowers she’ll need to put together the pretty arrangements that customers come calling for each February.

“We’re ready but do people understand we’re ready,” Wyatt asked. “That I just don’t know.”

If Wyatt’s situation is bad, at least she can work in the relative comfort of a heated building. Joy of Vaping and True Image Ink Owner Mason Harris is struggling to keep his dream alive from the back of an unheated box truck in the parking lot of his business.

Elevated banners announce his presence, and he’s still able to sell a diverse selection of vaping mods, juices, batteries and accessories but customers have slowed to a trickle.

Like Wyatt, he’s been forced to slash or eliminate his employees’ hours, and he said he has no good answers to give them when they ask when the shopping center will open back up.

“Those are four people that I just don’t feel like I have any good news for these days,” Harris said. “I’m struggling, but there’s already been cell phones shut off and now some are having to figure out what they’re supposed to do about rent. That kills me.”

Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill said last week that the bank behind the shopping center continues to show evidence of movement and said it would require mitigation work before the center could re-open. That would likely require weight to be removed from the top of the slide, she said, and sections of the hillside to be reshaped.

But for Harris, the evacuation couldn’t have come at a worse time. He spent weeks last fall waiting on approval from West Jefferson to add his tattoo and piercing operation to his already established vaping business before that idea was quashed by town leaders.

So he moved to Main Street in Jefferson, invested thousands into kick-starting his vaping, inking and piercing operation in early November only to be forced to evacuate the enterprise less than 90 days later. Despite the adversity, he said he’d change nothing.

“It’s definitely been both humbling and embarrassing,” Harris said. “I’ve worked 50 years to own my own company, to be at this point and never in my wildest dream did I think I’d be in a parking lot selling out of the back of a trailer. Still, God’s got a path for me and I still would have done things the same way. I feel like I’m supposed to go through what I am right now, but I’m still looking for that answer as to why.”

For now, Harris said he’s thankful for the help of friends and family, including Keith Hart – who donated the trailer Harris is operating from – and other good Samaritans. At revenues around 10-15 percent of pre-mudslide levels, however, he said he likely won’t be able to keep up his parking lot operation for much longer.

“I’m running six days a week for very little at this point,” Harris said. “I’ve got a family I’d like to see more than once every so often. I just can’t keep this up much longer.”

Reach Adam Orr at 336-489-3058.

(Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Julie Wyatt, owner of Village Florist, said this week her sales are down some 75 percent following a mudslide near her Jefferson business. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSCN5721.jpg (Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Julie Wyatt, owner of Village Florist, said this week her sales are down some 75 percent following a mudslide near her Jefferson business. (Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Joy of Vaping and True Image Ink Owner Mason Harris works the phones at his temporary shop location in the parking lot of his Jefferson store. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSCN5729.jpg (Adam Orr|Jefferson Post) Joy of Vaping and True Image Ink Owner Mason Harris works the phones at his temporary shop location in the parking lot of his Jefferson store.

