Final judgment in church arson case

JEFFERSON-Potentially shaky and unreliable testimony from key witnesses prevented an arson charge conviction in the North Beaver Baptist Church burning case for state prosecutors.

On Tuesday, the last of the three original suspects charged in the July 29, 2012 burning appeared in Ashe County Superior Court to accept a plea agreement in order to avoid serious jail time.

As part of an Alford plea, Anthony Graybeal, 27, was convicted of one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny. The more serious charge of burning a church or religious building was dismissed.

An Alford plea involves a defendant who proclaims he is innocent of a crime, but admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to prove he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Graybeal was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 12 months of supervised probation in lieu of 45 days in jail for both charges.

Despite his plea, Graybeal – along with his guardians that appeared with him in court – clung to his innocence and denied any association with co-defendant Damion Blevins, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in the arson case and other charges.

Prosecutors had a different version of events.

Where there is smoke…

North Beaver was burned to its outer shell in the early morning hours of July 29, 2012.

Shortly before the blaze, an Ashe County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle. When he arrived, the officer smelled smoke and alerted dispatch. Despite a quick response, the church was a total loss. More than $500,000 in damages was rendered. The congregation rebuilt the church thereafter further down N.C. 163.

A K-9 was later used to determine the presence of fire accelerant at three different points of origin in the blaze, which further indicated arson to investigators.

Prosecutors said they believe the church was burned because Graybeal lost his wallet during the botched burglary and set the building ablaze in order to destroy any potential evidence. That wallet was never recovered.

Despite the state’s assertion of Graybeal’s guilt, his father, Elbert Graybeal, told the court that he was positive his son was home on the night of the fire. He said he saw his son’s car in the carport and had verbal contact with him at various points that night.

Prior to the sentencing, prosecutors noted the many obstacles placed before them in reaching a conviction. Of the 20 individuals, who implicated Graybeal’s involvement, that were interviewed, all but one had serious drug records. Prosecutors knew this would cause credibility issues with a jury.

Those witnesses also said it was a pattern of Blevins’ to burglarize area churches to fuel his drug addiction when cash became scarce.

Charges against a third suspect were eventually dismissed after a polygraph test came back in her favor.

A North Carolina circuit judge asked Graybeal’s parents to speak on his behalf prior sentencing. The elderly couple sat on the row immediately behind the defense table.

Elbert said his son’s drug problems began when he started working at Shatley Springs Restaurant where he hung out with “the wrong crowd.” Graybeal became his friends’ key source of transportation because he was the only one in the group who had a car.

Following his sentencing, a judge also ordered Graybeal to pen an apology letter to the church. The pastor of North Beaver previously told prosecutors they would welcome Graybeal to a Sunday sermon and have forgiven him.

