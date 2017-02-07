Branson avoids prison with Alford plea

JEFFERSON-Skylar Branson, the 20-year-old Ashe County man that led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase down a winding mountain highway last winter, entered a plea deal Tuesday in a move to avoid a lengthy stay in a state prison.

Branson took an Alford plea in Ashe County Superior Court and was sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison. This sentence was suspended for 18 months of supervised probation. He also received a separate suspended sentence for fleeing to elude. As long as he abides by the terms of his probation, he will avoid jail time.

Branson was facing a litany of charges related to drug and firearm possession that began after an argument with a family friend of a young woman he was dating at the time.

His trouble with the law began with a series of rash decisions that was interrupted with a sliver of level headedness that just might have saved him from more serious charges.

According to previous interviews with law enforcement, Branson became vocal with the aforementioned family friend and stormed out of his girlfriend’s residence on Feb. 26 of last year. The young lady accompanied Branson as they left in a Monte Carlo. Around that same time, a family member of the girl called 911 and alerted authorities of the incident that had just took place. Authorities soon caught up with the duo and engaged their blue lights. Branson refused to pull over and denied his girlfriend her request to pull over, so she could exit the vehicle. That decision resulted in a felonious restraint charge, said prosecutors. During the course of the chase, Branson approached speeds of 85 miles per hour, which is about 30 miles above the posted speed limit on N.C. 88, which is known for its curvy inclines and potentially treacherous driving conditions.

When authorities finally apprehended the speedster, they found him with body armor, an array of firearms – some of which he was not old enough to possess – and marijuana. His girlfriend was reportedly uninjured.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, a circuit judge commended Branson for not retrieving a firearm from his vehicle and re-entering his girlfriend’s house to finish the argument he had with the family friend in a more violent manner.

The judge was also curious as to how Branson accumulated such a wealth of firearms. His attorney said he practices day trading and was able to make a decent income off the online profession.

For the purposes of sentencing, Branson’s charges were consolidated into two judgments: felonious restraint and flee/elude authorities.

His other charges, including, failure to maintain lane control, simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and other charges were dismissed.

As per the terms of his probation, Branson was ordered to never again possess firearms.

Prior to sentencing, his aunt spoke on his behalf and said he would be staying with his elderly disabled grandma and provide whatever care she might need.

Reach Jesse Campbell at (336) 846-7164.

