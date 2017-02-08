Hopkins case continued to March 27

Anticipation was building last week due to the scheduled appearance of Joshua “Hoppy” Hopkins in Ashe County Superior Court.

The excitement of a coming resolve, however, will have to wait at least another six weeks as his court date was continued until March 27, according to the N.C. Court System.

Hopkins, star of the hit reality TV series “Southern Justice,” was originally scheduled to appear in court in December 2016, but the case was continued at that time.

Hopkins was charged with second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury in the shooting death of 62-year-old Dallas Shatley of Crumpler.

Shatley, 62, was shot by Ashe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 8, 2015, after he allegedly confronted the officers who were responding to a disturbance. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. in Crumpler on Shatley Road, just off of Highway 16.

According to previous statements by Ashe County Sheriff James Williams, a deputy was dragged by a vehicle driven by Shatley and shots were fired.

The ACSO said later that Deputies Christopher Roten, Joshua Hopkins and Brandon Miller had been involved in the incident, but the agency declined to say which of the deputies had allegedly been dragged prior to the shooting. The three deputies were placed on administrative leave, but were reinstated the week of Aug. 17, 2015.

A postmortem toxilogic analysis of Dallas Arthur Shatley, 62, detected elevated levels of ethanol – 150 mg/dl – in tissue taken from Shatley’s eye. That information comes from reports delivered to the Jefferson Post from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Ethanol is the active agent in beer, wine, vodka, whiskey, rum and other liquors. Ethanol is the single most important substance of abuse in the United States, according to the Mayo Clinic.

