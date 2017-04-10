Welcoming spring in the High Country

(Photo submitted) Ethan Bennett landed this 20-inch brown trout last week. Caught in Big Horse Creek at Teaberry bridge right below the Country House restaurant, Bennett said he was fishing with a white grub on Friday, April 7. “That thing was a pig,” Benntt said. “I put it back hoping somebody would come along and have as much fun with it as I did and release it for the next one to come.”

(Photo submitted) Ethan Bennett pulled this monster brown trout from waters flowing through Lansing.