Three car crash snarls US-221 traffic Thursday morning

DEEP GAP-A multi-car mashup on US-221 slowed the early morning commute for Ashe and Watauga County residents Thursday morning.

The three car accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. June 8, in the 13,000-block of US-221 S in Fleetwood. A red SUV rolled over and came to rest on its top while two other trucks sustained significant body damage in the incident.

First responders from the Fleetwood and Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Departments worked with the Ashe County Rescue Squad to clear the scene. Ashe Medics and the North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the call, which slowed traffic to a near standstill for more than an hour Thursday morning.

At least one person was transported from the scene to Watauga Medical Center. The Jefferson Post will update with further details as they become available.

(Photo courtesy Rob Blevins/Ashe County Rescue Squad) A three car crash brought traffic to a standstill on US-221 Thursday morning. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_221Crash.jpg (Photo courtesy Rob Blevins/Ashe County Rescue Squad) A three car crash brought traffic to a standstill on US-221 Thursday morning.