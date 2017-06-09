Superior Court readies for busy August session

JEFFERSON-Several notable cases were continued during the latest session of Ashe County Superior Court.

Joshua David Reber is scheduled to reappear in court on Aug. 28 after he was granted a continuance in that case.

Reber, 28, was arrested after an investigation beginning the first week of October 2015. He was jailed on $1 million bond.

He has been charged with two counts of rape of a child by an adult and three counts of sex offense of a child by an adult.

The alleged abuse occurred from the child’s age of 7 to 11 years. This case was investigated by Captain Carolyn Gentry and Detective Jerry Lewis.

Danny Mack Horton, 45, is also scheduled to reappear in court during the August session for felony assault charges that stem from an alleged September 2016 stabbing incident.

In March, Horton was ready to accept a plea deal in his case, but a circuit court judge didn’t like the factual information presented by the district attorney’s office. She questioned why Horton was charged and not the victim in the case.

According to a summary of the evidence by the state, Ashe County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a stabbing at 183 Amber’s Place in the early morning hours of Sept. 17.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a West Jefferson man lying on the floor in a pool of blood while grasping his shoulder and lower neck area. The man told officers that Horton had stabbed him for an unknown reason before fleeing in a PT Cruiser, said prosecutors.

Acting upon additional information, West Jefferson Police officers went to the house of another local man, who confirmed Horton was in the bathroom of his residence taking a shower. Upon entering the house, they found Horton cleaning blood from himself in a sink. They also found a blood covered knife in his possession. Around this same time, officers learned that Ray had been transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for a collapsed lung, which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Horton.

